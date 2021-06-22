DC has never used this tool to purchase buildings for affordable housing. Will new changes put the program to use?
A version of this article was first published in Street Sense Media. It’s been more than a decade since DC lawmakers sought to add the District Opportunity to Purchase Act as a new tool to preserve affordable housing in the city. But the resulting program has languished ever since, prompting the DC Council to approve legislative fixes last week to facilitate a role for the DC government in purchasing rental buildings and protecting tenants who might otherwise be displaced.ggwash.org