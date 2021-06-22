Cancel
DC has never used this tool to purchase buildings for affordable housing. Will new changes put the program to use?

By Will Schick
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article was first published in Street Sense Media. It’s been more than a decade since DC lawmakers sought to add the District Opportunity to Purchase Act as a new tool to preserve affordable housing in the city. But the resulting program has languished ever since, prompting the DC Council to approve legislative fixes last week to facilitate a role for the DC government in purchasing rental buildings and protecting tenants who might otherwise be displaced.

