A die-hard England fan has vowed not to go to Rome for the Euros quarter-final clash with Ukraine because he fears missing the semis and final. Italian rules state England fans flying into Rome must isolate for five days before the game meaning only those based abroad are able to go. Fans flying back in from amber-list Italy also have to isolate for 10 days on return to the UK. However some “hard core” fans are expected to attempt the trip hoping to exploit possible quarantine loopholes.