Here's a Closer Look at Telfar's Designs For Liberia's 2021 Olympic Uniforms

20-year-old YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain muses as she walks Vogue through a week in her wardrobe. "I'm constantly trying to cheat my way into making it look like I put in more effort than I did." While Chamberlain's distaste for heels and her affinity for yoga pants suggests a more laid-back personal style, her laissez-faire approach to getting dressed comes not at the expense of stylishness. In fact, from loungewear for work or a mini skirt for date nights, Chamberlain's outfits are a lesson in low-key—the social media star looks put together, cool, and polished in each of her 7 looks. She seems to give the term "dressed up" new meaning.