Here's a Closer Look at Telfar's Designs For Liberia's 2021 Olympic Uniforms
Update: We finally have a first look at the uniforms that Telfar has designed for Liberia. The team attended the opening ceremony wearing the designs, some of which will be available for the public to purchase. Telfar posted a closer look at the outfits, which came in red, white, gold, and blue colors, on his Instagram account with the caption, "⭐️ TEAM 🇱🇷 LIBERIA ⭐️ THE WORLD ISN'T EVERYTHING." Take a closer look at the uniforms as the Olympics kicked off ahead.www.popsugar.com
