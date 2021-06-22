Handmade Wooden Desktop Easel with Adjustable Angle and Height
With adjudtable viewing angle and height, the handmade wooden desktop easel lets you paint comfortably, and it also serves as a stand for tablet or book. This is a well-designed and versatile desktop easel handmade by Solutions4lifeUA, a Ukrainian handicraft studio in Kiev. The easel measures 14-1/2″ x 13-1/2 x 1 1/2 inches and weighs 1.7 lbs, so it easily fits on any desktop size, and with a foldable design, it can be folded flat for easy storage or transport.gadgetsin.com