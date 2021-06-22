Handmade Wooden Desktop Easel with Adjustable Angle and Height

Make your sketching process easier and more enjoyable with the Solutions4lifeUA Portable Lap Easel. This beautiful artist’s accessory is handmade and features polished Baltic plywood, a 100% recyclable material. This Easel is great for drawing, and it also makes a useful book or tablet stand. Additionally, the Lap Easel comes in 2 manufacturing options. Not Covered is unpolished Baltic plywood, while Transparent Covering and Brown have an eco-friendly wax oil coating. What’s more, this gorgeous Easel helps you maintain the correct posture while you work. Moreover, there are 8 different positions so that you can adapt the angle to your comfort. Finally, weighing just 1.7 lbs, this wood product is easy to pack in your car on a trip to the lake or beach. That way, you can sketch your favorite scenery anywhere.