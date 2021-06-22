Cancel
Bicycles

Green Disc Eco-friendly Bike Chain Care Tool

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Disc eco-friendly bike chain care tool helps you lubricate your chain in seconds. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Green Disc is an eco-friendly and easy-to-use bike chain lubricator that measures 68 x 20mm and weighs 40 grams. With the compact and lightweight design, you can effortlessly take it with you during your cycling. Meanwhile, with components based on plants and degradable additives, the tool is easily biodegradable to protect the environment.

