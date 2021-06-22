Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Nomad Rugged Pet Tag Waterproof AirTag Case

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNomad rugged pet tag waterproof AirTag case lets you attach AirTag to your pet’s collar with no worry. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The rugged pet tag is a well-designed and practical waterproof AirTag case that measures 5.12 x 4.3 x 1.02cm. As shown in the images, the case delivers a minimal and low-profile design, and it consists of a solid polycarbonate frame and durable TPU overmold for long-lasting durability. Meanwhile, the rugged AirTag case meets IP67 dust and waterproof rating to withstand ingress of dust and sand from any angle and immersion in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

gadgetsin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Tag#Nomad#Design#Tpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

COZOO LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad and USB Charging Dock

The COZOO LED desk lamp has a wireless charging pad and USB charging dock to charge your mobile devices. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The LED desk lamp measures 3.44 x 6.9 x 9.86 inches and weighs ‎1.46 pounds. As shown in the images, the LED lamp delivers a smooth and elegant appearance design with its fabric shade and low-profile solid black base. Meanwhile, the fire -resistant and hardened plastic outer shell allows for long-lasting durability and safety.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Digipower Trimate LED Vlogging Light with Detachable Remote

With a 3-pedal design, the Digipower Trimate LED vlogging light provides bright and flexible illumination for your living streaming or video recording. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Trimate is a versatile and flexible LED light that measures 5 x 2 x 8.5 inches and weighs 0.55...
ElectronicsPosted by
StyleCaster

10 Apple AirTag Cases That Turn This New Tech Device Into a Cute Accessory

ICYMI, AirTags are the new “It” Apple device — and just in time now that travel is slowly coming back. Now, before we go into why the Apple AirTag is a necessary investment if you’re a self-described space-cadet once in a while (*raising my hand*), you should know that if you’re going to get the Apple AirTag, you 100 percent need an Apple AirTag case. And, you might as well get a cute one.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Wuben L50 Red flashlight review

REVIEW: In my Wuben E05 flashlight review, I established that Wuben makes good stuff. The Wuben L50 Red is an individually numbered flashlight among 2,021 units created (per the Amazon info) to commemorate the 200,000th L50 sold by Wuben. That is a lot of flashlights. But how well does it do its thing? Although red is my absolute favorite color in the spectrum, this did not influence my evaluation. Much.
ApparelField & Stream

The Best Waterproof Jackets for Men

Nothing beats getting outdoors in the warm, summer sunshine. Problem is, our climate is changeable – warm and dry one minute, chilly and wet the next. So, if you want to stay comfortable when out enjoying our glorious British countryside then invest in a good quality waterproof jacket. Here are some things to consider before making your choice:
MakeupElite Daily

The Best Waterproof Liquid Eyeliners

Liquid eyeliner is the foundation of many an eye-makeup look, which is why it’s so important to make sure you’re using a top-quality formula. And as you’re likely already aware, a waterproof liquid liner is essential when it comes to preventing fading or smudging halfway through the day. So how to make sure you’re choosing one of the best waterproof liquid eyeliners? Just stick with any of the picks on this list. They all have intense, inky formulas and super-fine tips that make it easy to draw precise lines and wings, and they glide on smoothly without skipping or tugging. Best of all, they’ll stay put until you’re ready to wash your face, since all of these liners are known for being truly waterproof.
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

The Best Waterproof Earbuds to Buy for Summer

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Earbuds are a quick and convenient way to create your own personal listening...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Sunlight readable rugged LCDs

Data Modul is to stock ruggedised sunlight-readable TFT LCDs from Toppan, using VA technology to keep contrast high. “Thanks to the optimised mechanical design and the use of particularly robust components, the Rugged Series meets requirements ranging from extended temperature range to vibration resistance,” according to Data Modul. “They impress with their Blanview technology, which gives them excellent readability, even in bright sunlight.”
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

Hands On With Apple AirTag Accessories: Which Are Worth Buying?

AirTag is a New Year's resolution assistant in waiting—trying to help you stay more organized and never lose your keys again. But, in its raw form, the small, slick disc still needs a way to be attached to the item you want to track. I got my hands on a few of the first AirTag accessories to see what they were actually like. In some instances, the AirTag case can be more than the $29 Apple AirTag itself. Are these accessories worth their price?
Cell Phonesimore.com

Lifeproof announces NËXT with MagSafe waterproof iPhone 12 case

Lifeproof has announced the NËXT with MagSafe case for the iPhone 12 lineup. The case is the company's first waterproof iPhone case that also works with MagSafe. Lifeproof is expanding its lineup of MagSafe compatible cases for the iPhone 12 models. The company has announced the NËXT with MagSafe case...
Keene Sentinel

Rug Hooking

Controversy still exists as to the origin of rug hooking, the folk art of pulling up rag strips or yarn through a loosely woven backing to create mats for floor or bed coverings. Evidence exists that similar techniques were utilized as early as the sixth century in Europe but argued that its origin is indigenous to the Americans born out of necessity and poverty. It is said that sailors would fill many an hour on long Atlantic crossings hooking mats. We do know that by the 1850’s, burlap sacking was a common household item in the North American sea coast regions. Floors were bare and there was a need for carpeting to provide some sort of insulation for the cold of winter. Our ancestors collected discarded or used fabric rag strips, ripped or hand cut, which they pulled through the wide weave of the burlap using a hook sometimes crafted from a bent nail. Natural dyes from plant materials provided a palette of colors; designs were sketched in charcoal onto stitched together burlap bags. Most designs were charmingly primitive, drawn by an untrained hand of the world in which they lived. Horses, chickens and other domestic animals, trees, plants and farms predominated. Geometrics were popular too often inspired by quilt designs.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Automated Adjustability LED Lamps

The Baseus LED smart lamp is an optimized illumination solution for users looking to enjoy better lighting in their living or working space that will better suit their needs. The lamp maintains a modern aesthetic that will fit in perfectly with existing decor and is outfitted with 32 full-spectrum LEDs that are capable of offering three color modes ranging from 3000K to 6000K. The adjustable brightness functionality will offer users 100% illumination all the way down to just 5% to offer access to precision lighting.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker has built-in Wi-Fi for voice control

Enjoy drip coffee from a stunning design with the Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker. This smart coffee machine has built-in Wi-Fi that lets it work with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google. You also get Voice-to-Brew controls. What’s more this coffee gadget is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association’s rigorous testing standards. Additionally, the 10-cup capacity lets you serve a group. With 4 unique brewing modes—including Gold, Light, Medium, and Bold—you’ll have the ideal strength for every roast and taste. There’s also an auto brew setting that lets you customize your coffee with parameters like temperature and strength. Furthermore, you can brew to your favorite temperature every time in a range of 185–205° F. Finally, the timeless design in colors like Stainless Steel, Matte Black, and Matte White gives your kitchen a warm, stylish look.
ShoppingRefinery29

From Gingham To Waterproof, These Are The Best Picnic Blankets

Suns out, buns out — though by buns, we mean fresh cinnamon rolls and finger sandwiches sat atop checkered quilts on display for everyone at the local park to see. Yes, ICYMI, picnicking spiked in popularity last summer thanks to COVID-19 social distancing regulations, but the pastime is back for summer 2021. We are giving it a warm welcome with an all-star list of the best picnic blankets on which to while away the hours.
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

9 best kids walking boots that are waterproof and comfortable

If you like nothing better than striding out for a big walk, and want your kids to happily join you too, then it’s essential they’ve got the right footwear.Happy feet equals happy child, and happy child equals more adventures.Cold, wet feet, slip and trips, and sore spots can be a thing of the past with the right pair of boots, so we’ve rounded up the best boots for growing feet.We tested all these boots for comfort, support and grip underfoot, and also considered their weight, waterproofing and whether they’re easy to get on and off.We tried them out on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy