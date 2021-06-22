Nomad Rugged Pet Tag Waterproof AirTag Case
Nomad rugged pet tag waterproof AirTag case lets you attach AirTag to your pet’s collar with no worry. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The rugged pet tag is a well-designed and practical waterproof AirTag case that measures 5.12 x 4.3 x 1.02cm. As shown in the images, the case delivers a minimal and low-profile design, and it consists of a solid polycarbonate frame and durable TPU overmold for long-lasting durability. Meanwhile, the rugged AirTag case meets IP67 dust and waterproof rating to withstand ingress of dust and sand from any angle and immersion in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.gadgetsin.com