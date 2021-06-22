Nomad Rugged Pet Tag Waterproof AirTag Case

Controversy still exists as to the origin of rug hooking, the folk art of pulling up rag strips or yarn through a loosely woven backing to create mats for floor or bed coverings. Evidence exists that similar techniques were utilized as early as the sixth century in Europe but argued that its origin is indigenous to the Americans born out of necessity and poverty. It is said that sailors would fill many an hour on long Atlantic crossings hooking mats. We do know that by the 1850’s, burlap sacking was a common household item in the North American sea coast regions. Floors were bare and there was a need for carpeting to provide some sort of insulation for the cold of winter. Our ancestors collected discarded or used fabric rag strips, ripped or hand cut, which they pulled through the wide weave of the burlap using a hook sometimes crafted from a bent nail. Natural dyes from plant materials provided a palette of colors; designs were sketched in charcoal onto stitched together burlap bags. Most designs were charmingly primitive, drawn by an untrained hand of the world in which they lived. Horses, chickens and other domestic animals, trees, plants and farms predominated. Geometrics were popular too often inspired by quilt designs.