SideTrak Solo portable touchscreen monitor is designed to mirror or expend your desktop for improved productivity. Let’s have a look if you need it. The Solo is a flexible and practical 15.6-inch touchscreen monitor that measures 10 x 15 x 2 inches and weighs 1.90 lbs. As shown in the images, the monitor delivers a compact and slim form factor so that you can easily slide it into your laptop backpack for easy transport. Meanwhile, the 3-sided ultra narrow bezels complements to the sleek modern look, and with a foldable stand, it stably stays on any flat surface.