Amazon’s Prime Day Deals Include The Perfect Swimsuit With Over 14,000 Five-Star Ratings

Click here to read the full article.

Buying affordable swimwear is one thing, but buying discounted already-affordable swimwear that will get delivered to your front door in 48 hours or less? Now that’s something different—and amazing!—entirely. So, you can understand my excitement knowing that this already Internet-famous Hilor Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit is currently on sale as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.

If you live under a rock, then hello! It’s almost Amazon Prime Day and the deals are already in full swing as we speak. T ons of products across a bunch of different categories like home, beauty and yes, even fashion, are currently hella discounted on Amazon right now for a limited time only. As you might have guessed, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to gain access to the sale, but honestly, who isn’t a member at this point?

Now for my favorite deal of all. The suit in question is this one-piece from Hilor . Allow me, if you will, to wax poetic about why I love this swimsuit so damn much. Not only is it super affordable to begin with at only $44.99 full price, but it features super-flattering sheer detailing in the middle, a trendy cross-front halter neckline and is on sale for 20 percent off right now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Buy: Front Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit (was $44.99) $29.51

In addition to classic black (my personal favorite), it’s available in 45 (!) different colors and patterns and in stock and ready-to-shop in sizes 4 through 16. A quick heads up about the sizing, though: This suit runs a little on the small side, so Amazon actually recommends sizing up just to play it safe.

2022 is still truly the year of the one-piece, with even celebs like Kim Kardashian who normally opt for skimpy bikinis leaning towards monokinis instead. And in terms of affordable options, this suit checks all the boxes. It features one of summer 2022’s most popular swimwear trends (sheer panels) and is available in some of the seasons’ most in-demand colors (yes, there’s a Kelly green version).

If you need a swimsuit that can also pull double-duty in your vacay wardrobe, you’ve found it. Throw it on under a semi-sheer sundress and you can go straight from beach to bar without a ton of effort.

Buy: Front Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit $35.99

Oh yeah—and the Internet like, really loves this one-piece . Don’t believe me? It has nearly 14,000 (yes, you read that correctly— thousand ) five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers rave over the high-quality material and flattering mesh panels and the suit has even been voted the #1 best-seller for petite swimsuits out of every single suit that Amazon sells. Short girls, this one’s for you!

I don’t know about you, but I think that all means that this one-piece is the perfect way for you to kick off your Prime Day spending. A swimsuit that is both inexpensive and reviewer-approved? Color me seriously impressed. It’s already in my cart.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop