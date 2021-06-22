Bryan Vendsel

Haiti's national police chief said Wednesday night that four suspects were killed and two others arrested following the early-morning assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Léon Charles, director of Haiti's national police, also said that three police officers had been held hostage but that police freed them. Haiti's government has...
The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
TOKYO — Organizers of the Olympic Games have agreed to hold events in Tokyo without spectators under a Covid-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday. The ban on spectators is the latest blow to the troubled Olympics, already delayed by a year because of the...
A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
Bill and Melinda French Gates said they have a backup plan if it turns out they can't work together following their recent divorce: She will leave the Gates Foundation in two years if "either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs," according to the philanthropic organization. French Gates...
Texas House Republicans, heading into a special legislative session, proposed banning drive-through and overnight early voting again Wednesday evening, in the latest draft of election legislation. A 47-page draft of House Bill 3 was filed online on Wednesday evening, hours after Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Legislature to address “election...