DELMAR, Del. – A group from a church stopped by the Delmar Police Department to give gifts and remind the officers how important they are. Delmar PD thanked the First Baptist Church’s Mission Kids and Youth groups on Facebook Tuesday for stopping by and dropping off goodie bags for their officers. Each bag was filled with candy and messages for why that candy was picked. One note attached said “Tootsie Rolls – for your efforts to keep our police department rolling”. Others said, “Life Savers – to remind you that you are someone’s lifesaver in times of trouble”, and, “York Peppermint Patty – thanks for your commit-mint to our town.”