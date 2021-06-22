Cancel
'A perfect fit for our portfolio...' Once Upon a Farm acquires direct to consumer baby food brand Raised Real

By Elaine Watson contact
Food Navigator
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic fresh baby food pioneer Once Upon a Farm has acquired organic direct-to-consumer frozen baby and toddler brand Raised Real for an undisclosed sum. The move will give Berkeley-based Once Upon a Farm​​ – best known for its refrigerated HPP* pouches - a foothold in the frozen category, “where there is significant opportunity for baby and kid innovation,”​ and will “increase our scale and capabilities in direct-to-consumer, which is an important part of our growth strategy​,” said co-founder and CEO John Foraker.

www.foodnavigator-usa.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Food#Frozen Food#Finger Food#Once Upon A Farm#Hpp#Raised Real#Target#Foodnavigator Usa
