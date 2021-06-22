'A perfect fit for our portfolio...' Once Upon a Farm acquires direct to consumer baby food brand Raised Real
Organic fresh baby food pioneer Once Upon a Farm has acquired organic direct-to-consumer frozen baby and toddler brand Raised Real for an undisclosed sum. The move will give Berkeley-based Once Upon a Farm – best known for its refrigerated HPP* pouches - a foothold in the frozen category, “where there is significant opportunity for baby and kid innovation,” and will “increase our scale and capabilities in direct-to-consumer, which is an important part of our growth strategy,” said co-founder and CEO John Foraker.www.foodnavigator-usa.com