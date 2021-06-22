Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Validation of efficacy and mechanism of Sanwei-Tanxiang powder in improving myocardial ischemia reperfusion injuries

By Yu‑Hui Sun, Ren Bu, Yue‑Wu Wang, Yu‑Chong Hu, Xu‑Mei Wang, Xin Dong, Wen Zu, Yan Niu, Peng‑Wei Zhao, Peng Sun, Shi‑Hang Ru, Jing‑Kun Lu, Sheng‑Sang Na
Nature.com
 17 days ago

This Article contains an error in the legend of Figure 1, where,. These authors contributed equally: Yu-Hui Sun and Ren Bu. Department of Pharmacy, Chifeng Municipal Hospital, Chifeng, China. Yu‑Hui Sun & Xu‑Mei Wang. School of Pharmacy, Inner Mongolia Medical University, Huhehot, China. Ren Bu & Xin Dong. Center for...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wei#Myocardial Ischemia#Sanwei Tanxiang#Department Of Pharmacy#People S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Two-component anomalous Hall effect in a magnetically doped topological insulator

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-03684-0, Published Online 29 March 2018. The original version of this Article omitted the following sentence from the Acknowledgements: “J.T. acknowledges support from the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of Chinese Academy of Sciences”. This sentence has now been appended at the end of Acknowledgements in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Multi-target mode of action of silver against Staphylococcus aureus endows it with capability to combat antibiotic resistance

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23659-y, published online 07 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Affiliation 1 incorrectly read “Department of Chemistry, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., People’s Republic of China”. This has now been corrected to “Department of Chemistry, State Key Laboratory of Synthetic Chemistry, CAS-HKU Joint Laboratory of Metallomics on Health and Environment, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., People’s Republic of China”. in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The contribution of ocular residual astigmatism to anterior corneal astigmatism in refractive astigmatism eyes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-80106-6, published online 13 January 2021. This Article contained errors. In the originally published version, the following statement in the Discussion was inaccurate:. “Qian et al.12 found that LASIK was more than twice as effective in low ORA group (ORA/RA < 1.0) as in high ORA...
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
ScienceNature.com

A genomic surveillance framework and genotyping tool for Klebsiella pneumoniae and its related species complex

Klebsiella pneumoniae is a leading cause of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) healthcare-associated infections, neonatal sepsis and community-acquired liver abscess, and is associated with chronic intestinal diseases. Its diversity and complex population structure pose challenges for analysis and interpretation of K. pneumoniae genome data. Here we introduce Kleborate, a tool for analysing genomes of K. pneumoniae and its associated species complex, which consolidates interrogation of key features of proven clinical importance. Kleborate provides a framework to support genomic surveillance and epidemiology in research, clinical and public health settings. To demonstrate its utility we apply Kleborate to analyse publicly available Klebsiella genomes, including clinical isolates from a pan-European study of carbapenemase-producing Klebsiella, highlighting global trends in AMR and virulence as examples of what could be achieved by applying this genomic framework within more systematic genomic surveillance efforts. We also demonstrate the application of Kleborate to detect and type K. pneumoniae from gut metagenomes.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Author Correction: Cervical transcutaneous vagal nerve stimulation (ctVNS) improves human cognitive performance under sleep deprivation stress

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02145-7, published online 10 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which the y axis was titled, “Change from 1600 (%)”. The correct y axis title is “Change from 1600 (0–1 scale)”. The correct version of Fig. 2 is:
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

NIH-funded adjuvant improves the efficacy India's COVID-19 vaccine

An adjuvant developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere. Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Regulating coordination number in atomically dispersed Pt species on defect-rich graphene for n-2 butane dehydrogenation reaction

The original version of this article inadvertently acknowledge Xiangbin Cai as a co-corresponding author instead of co-first author. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowen Chen, Mi Peng, Xiangbin Cai, Yunlei Chen. Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science,...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

MediciNova To Test Ibudilast In BARDA's Validated Mouse Model Of Chlorine-Induced Pulmonary Injury

MediciNova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) will conduct a mouse study to investigate the efficacy of MN-166 (ibudilast) in a murine model of chlorine-induced lung injury and lethality. After mice are exposed to chlorine gas and treated with MN-166 (ibudilast) or control, the study will evaluate survival, clinical outcomes, body weights, lung weights, and upper respiratory tract histopathology.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Targeted scavenging of extracellular ROS relieves suppressive immunogenic cell death

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18745-6, published online 02 October 2020. This Article contained an error in both the legend to Fig. 3 and the description of Fig. 3k in the Results section. The Fig. 3l legend incorrectly stated that the quantitative analysis was based on n = 5 independent replicates, this should have stated n = 3 independent replicates. In addition, the sentence in the Results section entitled ‘Investigation of PEG-TECM-NS/OLE-induced ICD and in vitro anticancer efficacy’ the following sentence ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 36.6% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ incorrectly stated that the percentage of late apoptotic cells was 36.6%; this sentence now reads ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 24.7% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ The pdf and HTML versions of the Article have been updated.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: An evaluation of lipid profile and pro-inflammatory cytokines as determinants of cardiovascular disease in those with diabetes: a study on a Mexican American cohort

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81730-6, published online 28 January 2021. Joseph McCormick was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “S.U. and S.M. supervised the study. P.M., S.F., J.M., J.G. and S.M. developed the cohort and obtained the data....
Sciencearxiv.org

Segmentation with Multiple Acceptable Annotations: A Case Study of Myocardial Segmentation in Contrast Echocardiography

Dewen Zeng, Mingqi Li, Yukun Ding, Xiaowei Xu, Qiu Xie, Ruixue Xu, Hongwen Fei, Meiping Huang, Jian Zhuang, Yiyu Shi. Most existing deep learning-based frameworks for image segmentation assume that a unique ground truth is known and can be used for performance evaluation. This is true for many applications, but not all. Myocardial segmentation of Myocardial Contrast Echocardiography (MCE), a critical task in automatic myocardial perfusion analysis, is an example. Due to the low resolution and serious artifacts in MCE data, annotations from different cardiologists can vary significantly, and it is hard to tell which one is the best. In this case, how can we find a good way to evaluate segmentation performance and how do we train the neural network? In this paper, we address the first problem by proposing a new extended Dice to effectively evaluate the segmentation performance when multiple accepted ground truth is available. Then based on our proposed metric, we solve the second problem by further incorporating the new metric into a loss function that enables neural networks to flexibly learn general features of myocardium. Experiment results on our clinical MCE data set demonstrate that the neural network trained with the proposed loss function outperforms those existing ones that try to obtain a unique ground truth from multiple annotations, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Finally, our grading study shows that using extended Dice as an evaluation metric can better identify segmentation results that need manual correction compared with using Dice.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: DNA methyltransferase 3B plays a protective role against hepatocarcinogenesis caused by chronic inflammation via maintaining mitochondrial homeostasis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-78151-2, published online 04 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the accession number in the Data Availability section, where. “Patients’ sequence datasets are available in the Japanese Genotype–phenotype Archive (JGA, http://trace.ddbj.nig.ac.jp/jga), which is hosted by the DDBJ, under accession number...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The current landscape of nucleic acid therapeutics

In Table 2 of the version of this Review originally published, the nucleic acid therapeutic ‘Nedosiran’ was incorrectly listed as a GalNAc–ASO conjugate, but it is a GalNAc–siRNA conjugate. Table 2 has now been amended accordingly in the online versions of the Review. These authors contributed equally: Jayesh A. Kulkarni,...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Myricitrin pretreatment ameliorates mouse liver ischemia reperfusion injury.

BACKGROUND: Myricitrin has been reported to exert protective effects on liver diseases, but the protective effects of myricitrin against liver ischemia reperfusion (I/R) injury and the underlying mechanisms remain unexplored. This study aimed to investigate the effects of myricitrin on liver I/R injury and elucidate the underlying mechanisms. METHODS: Mice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy