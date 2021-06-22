Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Salt marsh plants may signal carbon capture capacity

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Coastal wetlands like seagrass meadows, mangroves, and salt marshes play vital roles along the shoreline, from providing a buffer against storm surges, to providing critical habitat for animals, to capturing atmospheric carbon. We are still just beginning to comprehend the intricate workings of these highly productive ecosystems and their role...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Invasive Plants#Railroads#Salt Marsh#Coastal#Uconn#Wetland And Plant Ecology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Why Carbon Dioxide Capture Could Be A Profitable Business

Carbon dioxide capture, use and storage (CCUS), whether by processing emissions from industrial facilities or extracting it from the air, is garnering a lot of media attention lately: the technology to do so has existed for many years — which doesn’t mean they can’t be improved by using other approaches — but until now, there was little economic incentive.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Brecon carbon offset project planting giant sequoia

Nearly 500 saplings of the world's largest tree, the giant sequoia, have been planted in Brecon. The team behind the One Life One Tree project said it could be the largest plantation of its type in Europe and that every tree would offset a person's lifetime carbon footprint due to its size and lifespan.
ScienceU.S. Department of State

Science Speaks: Carbon Capture

The Science Speaks blog series offers a deep dive into science, technology, and innovation topics on the minds of the public. The series explains focal topics through relatable analogies and asks readers to consider key opportunities, explore avenues for advancing gender equity and equality, and answer the ultimate question: Why should we care?
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

WoodMac: Basin-wide carbon capture may unlock net-zero economy

Achieving the 2°C goal of the Paris Agreement will require more than simply avoiding carbon. To cap global warming at 1.5°C or even 2°C, carbon removal will be essential. The key to effective large-scale carbon removal is unlocking potential economies of scale through basin-wide carbon capture and storage (CCS), according to Wood Mackenzie.
ScienceWashington Post

The scientists fighting to save the ocean’s most important carbon capture system

ANACAPA ISLAND, Calif. — Frank Hurd gently parted the curtains of giant kelp that reached upward through the cold waters of the North Pacific, looking for signs of life. Kelp forests cover a quarter of the world’s coastlines, stretching from Antarctica to Australia, Mexico to Alaska, providing food and shelter for thousands of species, while sucking carbon from the atmosphere. But over the past decade, thanks to warming waters and overfishing, they’re disappearing.
Princeton, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

SOLUTIONS 7/2: Capturing Carbon – Ideas Large and Small

Most local readers know about the climate crisis we face, and they recognize that we have limited time to reduce emissions before the problem becomes catastrophic. What many may not be aware of are the numerous, diverse efforts to reduce our carbon emissions. Among those widely known are electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind, but there are others.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Balancing Plant Growth and Resilience

In an international research project, a research group at the Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna has investigated how plants react to rising temperatures in terms of the two strategies essential for their survival: “growth” and “warding off disease”. Their studies show that heat triggers a broad immune response and stops growth. Awareness of these regulatory mechanisms is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Creating a lab mangrove helps to identify new bacteria

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) A pioneering cultivation strategy that recreates a mangrove environment in the lab has enabled identification of novel bacteria residing in Red Sea mangroves and will help improve understanding of mangrove ecosystem stability, resilience and sustainability. Mangroves are highly productive, dominant coastal ecosystems...
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists discover unreported plant structure

Discovery came after decades of scientific scrutiny missed it. For many, the Thale cress, or Arabidopsis thaliana, is little more than a roadside weed, but the plant has a long history of assisting researchers in understanding how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones

In October 2019, I set sail with a team of scientists aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Vessel John P. Tully in the northeast Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Vancouver Island. Battling rough seas and lack of sleep, we spent the better part of a week working shoulder-to-shoulder in a small stand-up refrigerator, analyzing seafloor sediments to learn more about the effects of low-oxygen conditions on deep-sea environments.
TV & Videosfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP5: Carbon Capture (MechanicalTrees™ )

Climate change has become an existential crisis of our time. The fifth episode of Unicorn Hunters, the new addictive series spotlighting emerging growth companies looking to hit the coveted one billion dollar valuation mark, features MechanicalTrees™, the disruptive technology that plans to harness the global excess of carbon dioxide through direct air capture from the atmosphere to create a brighter future.
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
SciencePhys.org

Atmospheric acidity impacts oceanic ecology

Increased acidity in the atmosphere is disrupting the ecological balance of the oceans, according to new research led by the University of East Anglia (UEA). The first study to look at acidity's impact on nutrient transport to the ocean demonstrates that the way nutrients are delivered affects the productivity of the ocean and its ability to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere.
ScienceNature.com

Circulation-driven variability of Atlantic anthropogenic carbon transports and uptake

The ocean absorbs approximately a quarter of the carbon dioxide currently released to the atmosphere by human activities (Canth). A disproportionately large fraction accumulates in the North Atlantic due to the combined effects of transport by the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) and air–sea exchange. However, discrepancies exist between modelled and observed estimates of the air–sea exchange due to unresolved ocean transport variability. Here we quantify the strength and variability of Canth transports across 26.5° N in the North Atlantic between 2004 and 2012 using circulation measurements from the RAPID mooring array and hydrographic observations. Over this period, decreasing circulation strength tended to decrease northward Canth transport, while increasing Canth concentrations (preferentially in the upper limb of the overturning circulation) tended to increase northward Canth transport. These two processes compensated each other over the 8.5-year period. While ocean transport and air–sea Canth fluxes are approximately equal in magnitude, the increasing accumulation rate of Canth in the North Atlantic combined with a stable ocean transport supply means we infer a growing contribution from air–sea Canth fluxes over the period. North Atlantic Canth accumulation is thus sensitive to AMOC strength, but growing atmospheric Canth uptake continues to significantly impact Canth transports.
AgricultureNational Science Foundation (press release)

Single gene boosts climate resilience, yield and carbon capture in crops

Need for hardier plants that can withstand drier conditions. Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), have discovered a single gene that simultaneously boosts plant growth and tolerance for stresses such as drought and salt, all while tackling the root cause of climate change by enabling plants to pull more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
ChemistryPhys.org

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

Miniaturization is rapidly reshaping the field of biochemistry, with emerging technologies such as microfluidics and "lab-on-a-chip" devices taking the world by storm. Chemical reactions that were normally conducted in flasks and tubes can now be carried out within tiny water droplets not larger than a few millionths of a liter. Particularly, in droplet-array sandwiching techniques, such tiny droplets are orderly laid out on two parallel flat surfaces opposite to each other. By bringing the top surface close enough to the bottom one, each top droplet makes contact with the opposite bottom droplet, exchanging chemicals and transferring particles or even cells. In quite a literal way, these droplets can act as small reaction chambers or cell cultures, and they can also fulfill the role of liquid-handling tools such as pipettes but on a much smaller scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy