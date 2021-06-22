Miami teenager gets hurt during mysterious police car chase, cops say they didn’t use their guns

Pixabay

Two young men and a woman, suspected of a robbery, led police officers on a dramatic chase. Their silver Mercedes-Benz was eventually stopped in Hollywood, and they were all arrested. The case might have stayed mainly anonymous except for one strange circumstance.

The backseat passenger, an 18-year-old teenager from Miami, was hurt during the incident. Gabriel Rodriguez was presumably injured by a police officer.

In the police body-cam footage obtained by the Miami Herald the teenager shouts out and is very scared by what happened. It was all unexpected and he probably thought he was safe while riding in the backseat.

What are the details?

Rodriguez survived because his injuries were not life-threatening, but the incident has sparked a full-scale investigation by Miami Dade police detectives and prosecutors. Officers from Hialeah and Miami-Dade were involved in different stages of the chase. There was also a Broward Sheriff’s police helicopter.

The strange thing is that none of the officers reported using weapons. And that’s precisely what set off the investigation. How did the suspect get hurt?

In the meantime, the Miami Herald has learned that the investigation is mainly focused on a Doral police detective. It is suspected that he joined the chase at some point.

When the Mercedes-Benz was finally stopped in Hollywood, he also reportedly attacked the driver and left the scene after the suspects were all taken into custody.

The Doral Police Department has confirmed that Detective Michael Acosta, 30, is currently relieved of duty, until the investigation is concluded. No other comments were made.

Defense lawyer Justin Beckham said that Rodriguez is affected by what happened and still suffering from the injury. Beckham also pointed out that Miami-Dade public corruption prosecutors have tried to interview Rodriguez, who is currently in jail awaiting his trial.

According to the lawyer, the Miami teenager who suffers from mental illness and had no previous arrest history, has not been told who might have hurt him.