ViiV Signs Licensing Deal for Halozyme's Tech to Create Long-Acting HIV Drugs

Treatments for HIV have come a long way since AIDS was first recognised by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and HIV was identified as its cause – around 40 years ago. Once effectively a death sentence, the virus is now a manageable condition, thanks to the development of antiretroviral therapies (ART). The first ART, azidothymidine, was approved by the FDA in 1987, and today there are more than two dozen different anti-HIV drugs on the market.