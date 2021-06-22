Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

ViiV Signs Licensing Deal for Halozyme's Tech to Create Long-Acting HIV Drugs

biospace.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiopharmaceutical and global HIV specialist company ViiV Healthcare has signed a collaboration and license deal with Halozyme Therapeutics to use the latter's ENHANZE drug delivery technology to treat and prevent HIV. Halozyme opens up plenty of potential pharmacological wins for ViiV Healthcare, particularly in the development of ultra-long acting HIV drugs that can be administered every three to six months, or much longer.

www.biospace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Drugs#Tech#Glaxosmithkline#Viiv Healthcare#Halozyme Therapeutics#Enhanze#Halozyne#Mb#Ch#Viiv#Glaxosmithkline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
HIV
Related
HealthIbj.com

FDA narrows use of Alzheimer’s drug to patients with early-stage disease

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday limited the recommended use of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia from the disease—a major change from the original label that included everyone with the illness. The revised label clarifies that the drug, called Aduhelm,...
Healthbiospace.com

Lilly Fronts $25 Million to Use Verge’s AI Discovery for New ALS Drug Candidates

Startups have passion and big, bold ideas. Pharma has the funds and human resources. Together, they can change the future of medicine. Today Verge Genomics, an AI-driven San Francisco-based startup, announced a deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly to team up against a devastating disease – ALS. With $25 million upfront, the deal could bring Verge $694 million more in royalties once milestones are met.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

ASC Therapeutics Receives IND Clearance From the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ASC618 Second-Generation Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A

Transformational in-vivo AAV gene therapy for hemophilia A. Efficiently biosynthesized and secreted bioengineered factor VIII. Potentially leads to lower vector dose, reduced cost and extended durability. MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ASC Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of transformative in-vivo gene replacement, gene editing and allogeneic cell therapies for...
Sfvbj.com

Amgen Asthma Drug Granted Priority Review by FDA

Amgen Inc. announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted a biologics license application and granted priority review for Tezepelumab, an asthma drug developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca. Tezepelumab is geared toward patients with severe asthma who experience limited lung function, frequent exacerbations and a reduced quality of...
Medical & Biotechonclive.com

Merck Withdraws Pembrolizumab Third-Line Gastric Indication in the United States

Merck has announced plans to withdraw the accelerated approval indication for pembrolizumab in the treatment of select patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express a PD-L1 combined positive score of 1 or more, and who have progressed on or after 2 or more previous lines of therapy, including fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, and HER2-/neu-targeted therapy, if appropriate.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

EpimAb Biotherapeutics Provides Clinical Update for EMB-02 and EMB-06

PD-1 x LAG-3 targeting EMB-02 and BCMA x CD3 targeting EMB-06 now progressing through clinical trials. SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company specializing in bispecific antibodies, today announced dose administration for the first patient in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EMB-02, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and LAG-3, in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EMB-06, a bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and cluster of differentiation 3 (CD3), in patients with recurrent and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also announced the approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EMB-02 by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

WHO recommends Roche, Sanofi drugs for Covid-19 to cut death risk

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche (ROG.S) and Kevzara from Sanofi (SASY.PA) with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Roche Urged to Lower Cost for WHO-Recommended COVID-19 Antibody Treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today its recommendation for a combination regimen of corticosteroids with tocilizumab or sarilumab, two anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibodies, for the treatment of severe or critical COVID-19. The new recommendation from the WHO follows study data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Spikes On Pfizer Investment, FDA Nod For Jazz, Orchard Signs Licensing Deal, Acumen Pharma Debuts

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs June 30) Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) (announced the appointment of Sonja Nelson as CFO) Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (reacted to its quarterly results) Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Century Therapeutics, Inc....
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Gilead seeks US approval for long-acting HIV drug lenacapavir

Gilead has filed its investigational long-acting HIV drug lenacapavir with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking approval in patients with multi-drug resistant infection. Lenacapavir is a HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1. The drug is designed...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Gilead Submits New Drug Application for Lenacapavir for the Treatment of HIV

Lenacapavir was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in May 2019 and is a potential first-in-class capsid inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection without overlapping resistance with any currently approved antiretroviral therapy. A new drug application for the investigational therapy lenacapavir has been submitted to the FDA for the treatment of...
Medical & Biotechmassdevice.com

FDA accepts biologics license application for Genentech’s drug-eluting eye implant

Genentech announced that the FDA accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for its Port Delivery System (PDS) with ranibizumab. The PDS is a permanent, refillable eye implant standing at the approximate size of a grain of rice. It offers continuous delivery of a customized formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months to reduce the treatment burden associated with frequent eye injections.
Sciencepharmaceutical-technology.com

HIV treatment: are long-acting therapies the future?

Treatments for HIV have come a long way since AIDS was first recognised by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and HIV was identified as its cause – around 40 years ago. Once effectively a death sentence, the virus is now a manageable condition, thanks to the development of antiretroviral therapies (ART). The first ART, azidothymidine, was approved by the FDA in 1987, and today there are more than two dozen different anti-HIV drugs on the market.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Global Biotech Announces Results from Phase III Trials for Myeloma Treatment

Stockholm-headquartered global biotech firm Oncopeptides AB has revealed results from its Phase III OCEAN research, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of melflufen and dexamethasone in treating patients who have received two to four lines of therapy for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. The study, which compared the same treatment combination...
Public Healthbiospace.com

Veterinary Drug for COVID-19 Patients? Studies Present Confusing Case

Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, both caused by parasitic worms. It is typically for veterinary use. The drug has anti-inflammatory properties. It has also been approved as a topical treatment for head lice. It has become something of a contentious issue as to whether it effectively prevents and treats COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

PharmaJet Partner Zydus Cadila Seeks EUA on World’s First Plasmid DNA COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine delivered exclusively with the PharmaJet Needle-free System. GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that its partner Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the office of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its plasmid DNA Vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, will be exclusively administered using the PharmaJet Tropis® Needle-free Injection System. Zydus Cadila is a global pharmaceutical company based in India, that develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies, including small molecule drugs, biologic therapeutics, and vaccines.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants priority review to BLA for AstraZeneca-Amgen’s tezepelumab

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to biologics license application (BLA) for AstraZeneca and Amgen’s experimental drug, tezepelumab, for asthma treatment. Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets and hinders thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). A vital epithelial cytokine, TSLP triggers allergic, eosinophilic and various...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Teaming Up to Tackle Disease: This Week's Biopharma Collaborations

Collaborations are part of the life’s blood of clinical development as biopharma and life sciences companies partner and pool resources to develop novel therapies and treatments for a myriad of diseases. This morning, multiple companies announced clinical and strategic collaborations. PureTech Health to Harness BeiGene’s Checkpoint Inhibitor. Boston-based PureTech Health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy