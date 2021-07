How does someone go from playing a footman in Gosford Park to being part of the best ensemble in television? Well, for Jeremy Swift it has been a long and winding road with roles ranging from Barry on The Smoking Room on BBC3, to being cast in the British independent film Downhill, and playing the butler of the Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey for 3 seasons. Truth be told, Swift has been a working actor for going on 40 years. However, it’s his role as Leslie Higgins on Apple TV+ smash hit, Ted Lasso which has elevated his profile in the eyes of the public. That’s what happens when you are on a show which is a cultural phenomenon.