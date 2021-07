John Dolce took a long walk around Forest Hills Northern Tuesday before turning in his keys to the school. Memories from nearly a half-century came flooding back. “It’s nostalgic,” Dolce said. “I was remembering all of the wonderful things that have transpired each and every day of my life. There was never a dull day. Every day that I woke up I was excited to get to school and do whatever I could to make a difference.