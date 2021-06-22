Advice to Transitioning FAs: Be More Proactive Than Reactive to Clients

Obsidian Insurance Holdings Inc. has acquired Western Home Insurance Co. from Western National Mutual Insurance Co. The acquisition supports the company’s growth plans and together with Obsidian’s existing admitted carrier, Obsidian Insurance Co., Western Home will provide Obsidian’s current and existing program managers access to countrywide admitted insurance capabilities, including the California marketplace. Obsidian also offers countrywide E&S capabilities through its surplus lines carrier, Obsidian Specialty Insurance Co. Prior to closing, all remaining liabilities were assumed by Western National, an A.M. Best rated “A+” insurer.