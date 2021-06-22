Cancel
Personality traits relate to being a morning or evening person

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

The relationship between personality, genes and chronotype (sleep patterns) has been studied by researchers at the University of Warwick and the University of Tartu, Estonia. People high in Conscientiousness and low in Openness are rather morning people; lower-level personality traits such as self-discipline, excitement-seeking, and straightforwardness have also been linked to chronotype.

www.eurekalert.org
Personality Traits#Sleep Patterns#Genetics#The University Of Warwick#The University Of Tartu#Estonian#Biobank
