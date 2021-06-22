Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Wingstop turns to chicken thighs to combat wing shortage

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWingstop is taking a flyer thighs. The Dallas, Texas-based chicken wing chain has launched a virtual brand called “Thighstop” in a bid to get customers to order crispy chicken thighs instead of the traditional wings, which have surged in price. The menu is largely the same, with customers able to...

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Wings#Poultry#Food Drink#Thighstop Com#Cnn#Americans#Applebee#Chili
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Healthiest Fast-Food Kids Meal to Order, According to a Nutritionist

Most American Children Are Deficient In These Four Major Nutrients, Says New StudyOrdering off the Kids menu seems like a good way to cut back on calories, and it is, since the portions are going to be smaller. So you'll reap those benefits if you're an adult looking for a lighter meal from your favorite fast-food restaurant. However, when it comes to your child's health, the options may not be as healthy. Since kids eat smaller portion sizes anyway, a healthful fast-food meal is all about the proper balance of macro- and micro-nutrients (think calcium, magnesium, fiber, and protein).
Food & DrinksBevNET.com

Mooala Launches Plant-Based Milks In Publix

Headlining the launch is the company’s nut-free, dairy-free and non-GMO Chocolate Bananamilk. Mooala Chocolate Bananamilk is made from a base of organic bananas, organic sunflower seeds and organic fair-trade Dutch process cocoa. It contains just 90 calories and 5g of added sugar per serving, which is less than half that of typical chocolate milks. Additionally, Mooala Chocolate Bananamilk is a good source of calcium and contains potassium, a critical electrolyte that promotes nerve and muscle health. With a balance of banana and creamy cocoa, the flavor has quickly become a favorite amongst Publix shoppers.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (2 to 2 ½ pounds total) Instructions: Coat the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray and add the chicken thighs. In a glass measuring cup, whisk together the honey, ketchup, soy sauce, oregano, pepper flakes, garlic and ginger and pour over the chicken. Cover and cook on low until the chicken is cooked through and tender, 5 to 6 hours. Turn off the heat, uncover and let rest for about 10 minutes before serving. The chicken and sauce can be served as is or, for a thicker sauce, remove the chicken and set aside, covered, to keep warm, then turn the slow cooker on high. Stir the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons cold water together until it resembles heavy cream. Pour the mixture into the sauce, cover and cook until the sauce is thick and bubbling, about 30 minutes. (The mixture must come to a boil to activate the starch and thicken the sauce.) Return the chicken to the sauce and heat the chicken through, about 5 minutes.
AgricultureFood Navigator

Beyond Meat launches plant-based chicken tenders at restaurants nationwide

Beyond Meat has launched its latest innovation - Beyond Chicken Tenders – at nearly 400 restaurants across the US. The company – which first launched frozen plant-based chicken strips for the retail market in 2012, but withdrew them in 2019 - did not provide an ingredients list or nutritional breakdown of the products, but said they included peas and faba beans, with 14g protein per serving and “40% less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tender.”​
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

People Rave About The Chicken Wings At Runyon’s, Which Might Just Be The Best Wing Spot In Minnesota

Where do you go when you’re craving delicious chicken wings? If you’re like many Minnesotans, your go-to spot is a popular restaurant and bar known as Runyon’s. In particular, Runyon’s is known for its amazing buffalo chicken wings. They’ve used the same award-winning recipe for more than 30 years, and people still come back for more. Next time you’re looking for a delicious place to eat one of your favorite foods, try paying a visit to this chicken wing hotspot. Read on below to learn more:
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Brandon Wang

Where to Try Amazing Chicken Wings in San Francisco

Chicken wings are a classic food dish that is a great answer to the age old question, "what should I eat today?". In San Francisco, there are all sorts of delicious foods and top tier restaurants to choose from and despite the competition, this chicken wing establishment has made its mark in the Bay Area city. This restaurant is none other than San Tung Chinese Restaurant. This low key Chinese restaurant found in Inner Sunset is home to some of the most delicious chicken wings in all of San Francisco. This might suprise some to hear that the best chicken wings belong to a Chinese restaurant.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Try The Dry-Rubbed Overnight, Smoked Chicken Wings At Pit Boss BBQ In Georgia

In a state that has pretty much perfected the art of cooking chicken, Georgians already know that not all chicken wings are alike. While one restaurant may have award-winning, slow-roasted BBQ wings on their menu, another may be the go-to place for double-dipped, hand-battered deliciousness. For Pit Boss BBQ in Georgia, however, the game-changer for […] The post Try The Dry-Rubbed Overnight, Smoked Chicken Wings At Pit Boss BBQ In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Thai Chicken Chopped Salad

Thai Chicken Chopped Salad with crunchy cabbage, carrot, toasted cashews, and a delicious creamy sesame ginger peanut dressing. This vibrant, filling salad recipe is that feel-good meal that leaves you energized and happy. The crunch, the burst of sweet, tangy, creamy flavors, the cooling effect to beat the summer heat,...
RecipesABC News

How to make a fried chicken tender cone for national fried chicken day

Nico Norena, aka The Succulent Bite, shared his creative twist on an American classic -- chicken and waffles. But his version of the crispy chicken tenders are filled inside a waffle cone (yes, like a savory ice cream) and topped with special sauce for a fun, one-handed eating experience. Chicken...
Restaurants247tempo.com

The Best Spot for Chicken Wings in Every State

Chicken wings — along with every other edible part of the bird — have been eaten in North America at least since the 1500s. “Wings” per se, on the other hand, are a much more recent phenomenon, tracing their popularity to Buffalo, New York, in the mid-20th century. Being more...
Redwater, TXKTBS

Restaurants face nationwide chicken shortage

TEXARKANA, Texas - One of America's favorite foods is at an all time low. Chicken is in short supply, and it's impacting restaurants, suppliers and consumers. When Suzanne and Walt Kahanek opened their new restaurant in Redwater, Texas last May, they had no idea how in demand they would become.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Chicken wing shortage forces Columbia restaurants to cut back, raise prices

A nationwide shortage of chicken wings has reached restaurants in Columbia, resulting in higher prices, smaller portions and, occasionally, closing early. The Heidelberg on Ninth Street has raised the cost of a platter of seven wings from $9.49 to $10.99. Wingstop in the shopping center on East Broadway is offering...
RecipesTelegraph

Roast chicken thighs with red peppers, sweet potatoes, green olives and feta recipe

If you can roast chicken thighs – and make variations by adding different ingredients to the roasting tin – you can feed yourself, and deliciously too. The most basic version of this is chicken thighs roasted with sprigs of rosemary or thyme, chunks of waxy potato, wedges of onion and olive oil. This is several steps up, but feel free to leave out the feta or the olives. It’s important that the chicken lies in a single layer so that it roasts properly, ending up with golden skin. You have to season well too.
Houston, TXTexas Monthly

The Cluck Stops Here: Texas Restaurants and Bars Struggle to Sell Cheap Chicken Wings

In early spring, Patsy Vivares, co-owner of Houston eatery Sticky’s Chicken, drove to her local supplier to purchase her usual order: a forty-pound box of chicken wings. When she pulled up to Restaurant Depot, though, she was surprised to find that it had no wings to spare. Vivares tried another location; oddly, it was also out. She called her grocery vendor to see if he could find any wings, and hit a dead end there, too. “That was shocking, because we’ve owned a food truck since 2014, and we’ve never had a problem,” Vivares said. Her vendor explained that February’s deadly winter storm, the cold front that precipitated the failure of the Texas power grid, was partly to blame: freezing temperatures, buildings destroyed by busted pipes, and scant food and water supplies, among other factors, had caused more than a million chickens to die.
RecipesEpicurious

Garlicky Instant Ramen Noodle Salad With Grilled Chicken Thighs

This dish is inspired by a Thai-Chinese favorite, bami haeng, served from food carts and casual open-air eateries in Thailand. Its name, literally “dry egg noodles,” refers to the fact that it’s served without broth. Instant ramen noodles are perfect here as they’re quick and simple to cook and quite forgiving—they don’t turn mushy easily and can be made hours ahead of time.
Recipeshallmarkchannel.com

Aaron May - Grilled Red White and Blue Chicken Thighs

In a large bowl, add all ingredients and coat chicken well. Let marinate 30 min to 2 hours. Remove chicken thighs, season with salt and pepper and grill over medium heat,. Remove from grill and serve with potatoes, romesco and cumin cream. For Potatoes:. Bring 2 quarts of water to...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Chicken wing prices on the rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re a chicken wing fan, you may have noticed prices going up at your favorite watering hole. But poultry industry experts say it’s not the result of a shortage. “What we’re seeing is partly a supply chain issue and just an increase in demand,” said Caleb...

Comments / 0

Community Policy