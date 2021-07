It is my contention that an individual's certainty of the inevitable success of the Bitcoin protocol is asymptotically correlated to that person's understanding of it. Behind the Bitcoin protocol is an amalgam of technologies that work together to create a whole greater than the sum of its parts. To fully understand the profundity of this invention so early in its life, a person needs to have a hungry curiosity as well as the willingness to dedicate many, many hours of focused effort on key educational materials that span a variety of disciplines.