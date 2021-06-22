Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennett Square, PA

Juvenile, Male - (1) count Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and 3 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

On November 19, 2020 at approximately 5:57AM, Officers were dispatched for a motor vehicle theft in the 700 Block of Wayne Avenue, Kennett Square Borough. The victim advised upon exiting their residence in the morning they noticed one of their vehicle was no longer in the driveway. The victim does have a ring doorbell camera and the theft was recorded on the device. The footage shows two unknown males running into the victim's driveway and backing the vehicle out of the driveway. After further investigation, Officers were able to determine the male juvenile's identity as well as obtain geographical information placing him at the scene on the the date and time of the vehicle theft. Charges were filed with Chester County Juvenile Probation on June 8, 2021.

chester.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
Kennett Square, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, PA
City
Kennett Square, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy