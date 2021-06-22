Juvenile, Male - (1) count Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and 3 additional charges

On November 19, 2020 at approximately 5:57AM, Officers were dispatched for a motor vehicle theft in the 700 Block of Wayne Avenue, Kennett Square Borough. The victim advised upon exiting their residence in the morning they noticed one of their vehicle was no longer in the driveway. The victim does have a ring doorbell camera and the theft was recorded on the device. The footage shows two unknown males running into the victim's driveway and backing the vehicle out of the driveway. After further investigation, Officers were able to determine the male juvenile's identity as well as obtain geographical information placing him at the scene on the the date and time of the vehicle theft. Charges were filed with Chester County Juvenile Probation on June 8, 2021.