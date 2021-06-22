People on the Move
Executive Vice President, Strategic Accounts at Tria Health, LLC. Mark Fendler joins Tria Health as Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts. As an experienced leader in the health care industry, Mark will oversee the company’s strategic client and partner relationships and work with each to develop customized services to improve health outcomes and reduce total health care costs related to Chronic Condition Management. Tria Health is a company committed to improving the quality and affordability of health care through Chronic Condition Management (CCM).www.bizjournals.com