People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Vice President, Strategic Accounts at Tria Health, LLC. Mark Fendler joins Tria Health as Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts. As an experienced leader in the health care industry, Mark will oversee the company’s strategic client and partner relationships and work with each to develop customized services to improve health outcomes and reduce total health care costs related to Chronic Condition Management. Tria Health is a company committed to improving the quality and affordability of health care through Chronic Condition Management (CCM).

Business
Economy
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Dental Industry Heavyweights Join tab32's Advisory Board

Cloud pioneer appoints top dental experts to accelerate industry’s digital transformation. tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced the appointment of three top industry experts to its advisory board. Building on tab32’s extraordinary track record of 100% year-on-year growth for five consecutive years, these advisors will provide strategic support to accelerate tab32’s continuing mission to drive digital transformation in dental practices.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
Healthchaindrugreview.com

CVS study finds people taking greater control of their health

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The 2021 Health Care Insights Study by CVS Health, released Thursday, reveals the long-lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic but also highlights the resilience of patients, providers and the health care system, and growing interest in novel ways to engage with health care to achieve a more individualized experience.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Dollar General to Increase Health Care Products, Offerings in Rural Communities

Dollar General’s expansion into health care space will include an increased assortment of cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids, and feminine hygiene products in many stores. Dollar General Corporation has announced plans to expand health care products, services, and offerings in rural communities across the country in an...
Healthaithority.com

VirtualHealth and Healthwise Partner to Streamline Health Education for Patients

Healthcare technology leaders bolster preventative care by engaging patients with timely and trusted educational content. VirtualHealth, the industry-leading SaaS solution for comprehensive medical management, announced a partnership with Healthwise, the leader in evidence-based health education, to provide targeted health content for millions of vulnerable individuals nationwide. Together, VirtualHealth and Healthwise will empower their health plan customers to further enhance member knowledge, improve health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
HealthJanesville Gazette

Puckrein: Don't forget the purpose of a health care system

Americans should be deeply concerned about our “sick-care” health system. We wait until people fall seriously ill and then we apply rescue care. But we don’t provide the average American with the highest quality care at the early stages of a disease. Instead, the system is designed to withhold the best medicines, medical devices and operations until their health deteriorates, and then belatedly, rescue care is offered.
TechnologySFGate

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Receives HITRUST CSF® Certification

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that its iCode™ platform and SaaS applications along with its supporting infrastructure, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

How is ‘The Great Resignation’ impacting health care in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY – All over the country, millions of people are up and quitting their jobs and looking for better options. It’s called “The Great Resignation,” and analysts believe it’s impacting healthcare in Utah, which is especially concerning since COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In early June, the...
Softwarebizjournals

Fintech startup Ayrro simplifies day trading through its automatic algorithms

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a fintech startup that allows users to automatically trade stocks. Ayrro — pronounced "arrow" — was founded in 2019 by Weiss and launched to the public in May. Weiss said he originally created the startup to use algorithms to execute trades automatically.
Industrybizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
Economystateofreform.com

Intermountain uses new report to inform future partnerships and programs

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine published last week says equitable access to high quality primary care services will require significant change to payment models and integrated team-based care. Intermountain Healthcare’s Dr. Brenda Reiss-Brennan, director of mental health integration and principal investigator of integrated...
Florida Statebizjournals

Robins & Morton completes construction of Florida hospital

A Birmingham firm has completed the construction of a Florida hospital that will replace one that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Robins & Morton completed Baptist Health South Florida's new Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. The two-story, 37,330-square-foot facility includes nine emergency treatment rooms, eight patient rooms and three chemo treatment rooms.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.

