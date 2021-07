My husband, Jim, and I left the University of Iowa for Ohio State University in 1978. We frequently returned to Iowa City to see friends and colleagues. On one of those visits, we fell in love with a University of Iowa artist, Mauricio Lasansky. His prints were “pricey” but we found one we could afford. It was titled “The Dancer” and is a portrait of the daughter of the artist. We had it framed and proudly hung it on our dining room wall with a spotlight to showcase it — our first piece of “real” art. Even though we loved it, our children, Kathryn and Jeff, did not!