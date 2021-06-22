Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dewayne King

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDewayne King, Retail Executive for the Georgia and Tennessee regions, has recently been appointed to Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. Dewayne will work to help Habitat for Humanity in its mission to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Gillespie County, TXFredericksburg Standard

Tami King

Tami King, Gillespie County Veterans Service Officer, and great-niece Nancy Steward help Dorothy Roosvall cut the cake at her 100th birthday celebration Thursday, July 1. Roosvall served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 21, 1944, to Jan. 15, 1948, as a Telegrapher First Class in the WAVES. — Standard-Radio Post/Samuel Sutton.
Homelessnewyorksocialdiary.com

Charles King

House• BY: Sian Ballen, Lesley Hauge and Jeff Hirsch. Charles King, President and CEO of Housing Works, lives in a tiny, book-filled guest room within the East 9th Street residence, the Keith D. Cylar House, which is named after his partner and co-founder of Housing Works. He could have one of the pleasant studio apartments that house the other residents, all of whom have suffered homelessness and illness, but he says this will do for him. In fact he thinks of it as rather ‘elegant’. It is a typical gesture of an extraordinary, humble, thoughtful man who started life on a cotton farm in Texas, born into a right-wing fundamentalist family that later disowned him. He went on to acquire two degrees from Yale, one from the divinity school and one from the law school, as well as High Honors in Field Manoeuvres from tractor-trailer school, which he put to use when he drove a bus for a year.
plantcityobserver.com

News Briefs 7.8.21

Hillsborough County launches annual “Erase the Need” program; Hope Lutheran Church transitions to new sanctuary; Lighthouse Staffing Agency to fill temporary positions in support of Hurricane Elsa relief. Hillsborough County launches annual “Erase the Need” program. Hillsborough County Tax Collector, Nancy C. Millan announced their annual school supply drive to...
Musicbizjournals

600-seat music venue set for Madison area in 2022

The Roots Barn, a new music and events venue, is under construction and scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 in Madison, Tennessee. The project aims to provide a space for a diverse group of artists.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Advocacybizjournals

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Sam Brown: The Reformed Candidate

He's running for Texas House District 102. He also happens to be a veteran who had his face—and his life—forever altered by an enemy bomb. Forty-five minutes into a conversation about his political aspirations and his life (which, by his own account, should have ended five years ago), Sam Brown stops himself midsentence to figure out what his son wants. Roman is 2 years old. He has ambled into the dining room, burbling.
Florida Statebizjournals

Robins & Morton completes construction of Florida hospital

A Birmingham firm has completed the construction of a Florida hospital that will replace one that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Robins & Morton completed Baptist Health South Florida's new Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. The two-story, 37,330-square-foot facility includes nine emergency treatment rooms, eight patient rooms and three chemo treatment rooms.
Businessbizjournals

Emily Brown

Vice President, Talent Development at McCownGordon Construction. Emily Brown leads the Talent Development team at McCownGordon, where she has been promoted to Vice President, Talent Development. A former Project Executive, Emily now focuses on fostering the growth of all associates at McCownGordon.
Politicsbizjournals

John Hancock

John Hancock was recently promoted to General Superintendent. John has over 25 years of experience working on projects across Kansas. He brings a high level of organization, on-site administration, and communication skills to all of his projects.
Charitiesbizjournals

Ally Parsons

Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Inc. Parsons is responsible for key stakeholder relationships, messaging strategies and overseeing Second Harvest Food Bank's external affairs team that is accountable for philanthropy efforts, marketing and communications efforts, brand management and volunteer engagement.
Indiana, PAbizjournals

Jacquie Gonos

Jacquie Gonos commercial banker at S&T Bank, was recently promoted to senior vice president. Jacquie has over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending throughout the western Pennsylvania market. Jacquie serves on the executive leadership team for Blair Go Red for Women. Jacquie resides in Indiana, PA with her son and daughter.
Louisiana Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, who turns 94 in August, announced Tuesday that he has entered hospice care after being hospitalized Sunday with pain in his right lung. The four-term former governor, whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by an eight-year stretch...
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Kings Mountain, NCGaston Gazette

Catawba Two Kings Casino opens in Kings Mountain

As Catawba Nation Tribe Chief Bill Harris gazed into the crowd, he gave an emotional speech to the people of Cleveland County as the city held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the long-awaited Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain. “Today is about working together,” said Harris. “It’s also about...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What happened in Denton after that first Juneteenth

Denton’s recent celebration of Juneteenth featured music, cookouts and a parade at Denton’s Fred Moore Park. Juneteenth started in Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston announcing that Texas’ estimated 250,000 slaves were free. The Juneteenth celebration that followed was pure jubilation. Slavery died...

Comments / 0

Community Policy