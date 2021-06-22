Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, PA

Osprey dies after being found outside its nest in Moraine State Park

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn osprey found near the Moraine State Park nesting tower after a storm last week died last night. "It is with sadness that I share the following from Tamarack Wildlife Center about the chick that was rescued on Saturday," said Michelle Zulick Huff, a Facebook user in a post to the Friends of Moraine State Park group. "Unfortunately the osprey passed overnight. Its respiratory rates were still high last night so its condition was guarded."

www.butlereagle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Butler, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Nesting#The Butler Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy