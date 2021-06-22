Osprey dies after being found outside its nest in Moraine State Park
An osprey found near the Moraine State Park nesting tower after a storm last week died last night. "It is with sadness that I share the following from Tamarack Wildlife Center about the chick that was rescued on Saturday," said Michelle Zulick Huff, a Facebook user in a post to the Friends of Moraine State Park group. "Unfortunately the osprey passed overnight. Its respiratory rates were still high last night so its condition was guarded."www.butlereagle.com