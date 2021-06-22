Cancel
Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1

westplainsdailyquill.net
 17 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary. All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Five Decades of Magic at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Walt Disney World News and written by: Jeremy. Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971, to guests – and an entire world – eager to see how Walt Disney’s genius had pixie-dusted the trackless flatlands of Central Florida into a Magic Kingdom. Ten thousand guests, their smiles as wide as the October skies, streamed into Walt’s fairytale park on that historic day, ready to be transported to a world of fun and fantasy, where teacups spin, elephants fly and life’s cares melt away at the gates.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Walt Disney World’s Focus On Retheming Hotel Rooms Is A Financial Win

Walt Disney World is gearing up for its 50th anniversary celebration this year and while the parks are getting ready to open new attractions and fireworks shows, two resorts are getting rethemed to integrate Disney characters. At Disney’s Contemporary Resort characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles are being added to rooms in the main building and the garden wing. Just a short monorail ride away at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort rooms are being refurbished into Moana-themed rooms.
Travelkennythepirate.com

New Walt Disney World Ambassadors Announced

Do you know about the Walt Disney World Ambassador program? Learn more about this program and join us in congratulating the newly appointed Walt Disney World Ambassadors for 2022-2023. Disney World Ambassadors. Jeff Vahle, Walt Disney World President, shares a heartfelt message concerning the current Walt Disney World Ambassadors. Vahle...
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
TravelFodorsTravel

25 Ultimate Things to Do at Walt Disney World

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Walt Disney World Orlando > Family • Travel Tips. Plan the most magical trip to the Mouse House with these must-dos and hidden gems. Walt Disney World isn’t just a theme park. It’s a bustling metropolis that’s the same acreage as San Francisco with buses, trams, monorails, boats, ferries, gondolas, a soon-to-be high-speed rail, and polka dot Minnie-vans all zipping about the resort. It’s impossible to do it all in one visit as the massive property features nearly 30 hotels, around 50 rides, and about 200 places to eat. At that scale, the magic can be a bit overwhelming. So, here’s the best of the best, from brand-new, high-tech attractions to iconic snacks to nostalgic shows that never get old. Whether you’re a first-timer or annual passholder, here are the top 25 must-dos, must-eats, and must-stays.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

runDisney announces the return of races to Walt Disney World

RunDisney races will return to Walt Disney World Resort this fall, kicking off the runDisney 2021-2022 race season with four events. Familiar runDisney enhancements will return, including special entertainment along the course and running through the theme parks. Disney has said that depending on conditions at the time, runDisney may implement health and safety measures, such as face coverings, physical distancing and other requirements if they are deemed appropriate.
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

Want to Win a Free Trip to Walt Disney World? Here’s How

What is magic? Disney wants everyone to know that magic doesn’t happen just inside its theme parks and that there are magic makers all around us!. Starting today through Oct. 1, 2021, the Disney Magic Makers contest is open for nominations of any person that inspires you and is making a positive impact around them. When the contest concludes, 50 nominees will be the lucky recipients of a trip to Walt Disney World and a one year subscription to Disney+!
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Minute: Busy Philipps

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Emily Amato. Recently, Busy Philipps visited Walt Disney World Resort on a family vacation, celebrating the start of summer. We caught up with her at EPCOT at the start of her day, where she showed off her Disney-themed PRIDE Month nails and posed in front of Spaceship Earth.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in July at Walt Disney World

Here is our list of offbeat (and not-so-offbeat) holidays in July with suggestions about how to observe them while you’re visiting Walt Disney World. As a nod to the opening of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival on July 15, we’ve included July FOOD holidays as well – how you choose to observe those are totally up to you, but you’re in the right place for all things food! So let the daily celebrations (and snacking) begin!!
Travelwdwmagic.com

Reopening date set for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World

Disney's Polynesian Resort will reopen to guests on July 19 2021 following a major refurbishment of the Great Ceremonial House and the guest rooms. Although the Polynesian will reopen July 19, the new monorail station will not yet be completed, neither will the new main entrance. The front-desk will reopen in the Great Ceremonial House, and 'Ohana will reopen July 9.
Food & Drinksthrillgeek.com

Food Updates From Walt Disney World!

With things reopening faster than you can say ‘Pixie Dust’, we have some new re-openings at Walt Disney World, as well as a few NEW locations popping up around the World very shortly!. First up is the reimagined Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa! The reimagining will pay...
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Disney confirms that the Disney Dining Plan packages will return to Walt Disney World

In a brief update from Disney late this afternoon, the company confirmed that the Disney Dining Plan packages will return to Walt Disney World. The post on the official Disney Parks Blog stated, "Speaking of Disney Resort hotel stays, we know many of you are also wondering when Disney dining plan packages will return. While we’re not quite ready to share an update on timing, we are planning to bring this guest-favorite option back at a later date. "
Musicwdwmagic.com

Casey's Corner reopens at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Casey's Corner at the Magic Kingdom has reopened to guests today after more than a year-long closure. Cast Members hosted the traditional first pitch and 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' song to welcome the first guests back to the fan-favorite Magic Kingdom restaurant. Check out the video below to see the welcome (4K YouTube version) .
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

Walt Disney World Reveals More Restaurant Changes

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced more restaurant reopenings, led by the returns of the popular Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom and Trail's End Restaurant at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. In addition, one of Disney's resort restaurants is getting makeover. Here are the most recently announced Disney World...
Lifestyleallears.net

Reservations Now Open for Trail’s End in Walt Disney World

Disney announced this week that Cítricos, Dino Diner, and Plaza Ice Cream Parlor will all be reopening soon. Casey’s Corner also just reopened in Magic Kingdom, as did Eight Spoon Cafe in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Trail’s End Restaurant at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness will be reopening on July 17th, and we have news about booking your spot!
TravelWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (6/24/21): “The Incredibles” Rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Revealed, Spaceship Earth Refurbishment May Still Happen Soon, Some FastPass+ Kiosks Uncovered, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Newsweek

Former Disney World Worker Reveals What Happens When Someone Dies in the Resort

A video shared on TikTok has sparked discussion over whether or not visitors are "allowed" to die at Disney parks and resorts. TikTok user @tcruznc, real name Tom Cruz, shared an anecdote with his followers on June 9 from his time working at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Cruz alleges that a co-worker told him "no one dies at Disney," after they transported a man off the premises.

