IMPACT Strategies’ Growth Prompts Promotions of Whittaker and Manning
IMPACT Strategies is excited to announce the promotions of Teresa Whittaker to Chief Financial Officer and Scott Manning to Director of Construction Operations. As Chief Financial Officer, Teresa Whittaker will execute IMPACT's financial strategic initiatives, develop long-term financial goals, and play an integral role in driving the success of IMPACT by monitoring financial performance. In this role, Whittaker will continue to lead IMPACT's accounting team and HR operations, identify critical trends, and develop new company best practices, projections, and solutions.