A debt of thanks

It’s hard to overstate how much we owe the men and women who serve in the armed forces. They are willing to sacrifice their lives for the rest of us. They are willing to do whatever is asked. In the case of those in the Ohio National Guard and State Defense Force, the mission for more than a year has been protecting families from a very real danger here at home. They kept the state’s food banks and warehouses running through emergency support that was nothing short of a life-saver.