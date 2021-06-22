St. Philips Episcopal Church season to feature 11 weeks of guest clergy

St. John Cantius (SJC) Church is in the American Romanesque Revival style of architecture that was in fashion, along with the American Gothic Revival one, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but was much less common than the latter. The original Romanesque architecture developed, beginning c. 1000, in Burgundy, in France. It took ancient Roman arches. columns, and pillars as its points of departure, with the “barrel vault” as its ceilings and roofs. A “barrel vault” is shaped like a wine barrel cut in half from top to bottom, with several halves lined up in a row on top of round arches joining them and covering the gaps, with pillars supporting their ends. The much more ornate Gothic style with pointed arches and a peaked roof became dominant in the late 14th and early 15th centuries.