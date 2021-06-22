Cancel
St. Philips Episcopal Church season to feature 11 weeks of guest clergy

theweektoday.com
 17 days ago

MATTAPOISETT -- St. Philips Episcopal Church will begin 8 and 10 a.m. services on June 27, running through September 5. Visiting clergy will be featured at the services each week. Current church guidance is to wear a mask during services, and to stay home if ill. Schedule:. June 27: The...

sippican.theweektoday.com
