Nearly 200 businesses were hit on Friday by a “colossal” ransomware attack that targeted widely used software from Kaseya, a Miami-based supplier.The US government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it is taking action to understand the recent supply-chain ransomware attack against Kaseya VSAThe attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by firms that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then encrypted the files of those providers’ customers simultaneously.CISA urged organisations to review the Kaseya advisory and immediately follow their guidance to shutdown VSA servers.Security firm Huntress Labs said it was tracking eight managed service providers that had...