Lincoln Riley is reconnecting with a pipeline that has been good to Oklahoma in the past, as the Sooners now have another commitment from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Of course, probably the most impressive figure to play for the Sooners from Bishop Gorman is Demarco Murray, but now Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh have secured the commitment of Jake Taylor, another high-profile offensive lineman. Taylor is nationally respected and committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over other institutions such as Alabama, Notre Dame, USC and several others.