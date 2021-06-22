Welcome Licensed Aesthetician, Amy Mansouri!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Amy was born and raised in The Woodlands and recently joined The Woodlands Dermatology Associates after moving back to the area. She has 10+ years of experience in the cosmetic and medical field. Amy is well versed in laser treatments, IPL, laser hair reduction, microneedling, chemical peels and much more. She finds it fulfilling to connect with her patients, establish trust, and give personal attention to their cosmetic needs. Consulting with patients about their skin and making their visit at The Woodlands Dermatology Associates a delightful and pleasant experience is something she thoroughly enjoys. Amy believes that investing in your skin is a benefit that will last a lifetime. Outside of work Amy enjoys spending time with family, friends, and her sweet yorkie, Gizmo.