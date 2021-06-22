Sheriff Announces D.A.R.E. Officers for 2021-22 School Year

Student registration for the 2021-22 school year at the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) opens later this week. Beginning Thursday, July 1, parents and guardians will be able to register their children online without the need for an in-person visit. The district uses Infinite Campus for this process, and registration is as easy as simply logging on and completing the necessary forms. Families who are new to the district will need to contact the district’s central office and speak with the Student Information Specialist to obtain their Infinite Campus username and password. Those who do not have computer or internet access can schedule an appointment to use one of the available kiosk stations by calling 712-792-8001. Individuals needing additional assistance with registration can stop at the Adams Elementary School board conference room from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 or from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28. A link with more information about CCSD’s student registration process can be found included below.