Sheriff Announces D.A.R.E. Officers for 2021-22 School Year

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe D.A.R.E program will resume with the 2021-22 school year. Sheriff Patrick Ray has announced that School Resource Officer Joseph Carroll will be teaching D.A.R.E. at Northside Elementary School and School Resource Officer Billy Tiner will be the D.A.R.E. instructor at DeKalb West School. “These two School Resource Officers will...

