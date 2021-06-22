What you need to know: June 22
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on June 22. Chico Council Member Scott Huber announced in a letter Monday that he is resigning from the Chico City Council effective immediately. Huber said the group "Citizens for a Safe Chico" began what he called a harassment campaign after he took a summer job in Wyoming. City Council members have 30 days to appoint a replacement, otherwise, they will have to call for a special election.www.actionnewsnow.com