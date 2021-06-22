Cancel
Chico, CA

What you need to know: June 22

By Brandon Downs
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on June 22. Chico Council Member Scott Huber announced in a letter Monday that he is resigning from the Chico City Council effective immediately. Huber said the group "Citizens for a Safe Chico" began what he called a harassment campaign after he took a summer job in Wyoming. City Council members have 30 days to appoint a replacement, otherwise, they will have to call for a special election.

