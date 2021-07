According to the SEC, Skinner, who claimed to be a successful real estate investor and dealmaker, made multiple misrepresentations to investors and misused millions of dollars of funds. While those investors were told their money would be directed toward specific projects or investments, often with “guaranteed” double-digit annual returns, he actually spent them on European vacations and payments for a Maserati and an Aston Martin. He allegedly siphoned off additional funds for unrelated operational and marketing expenses and made Ponzi-like payments to others.