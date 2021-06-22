Cancel
Energy Industry

Solar Easement: Everything You Need to Know

By David M. Kuchta
Tree Hugger
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the main obstacles to rooftop solar is shade, especially when it is shade from a neighbor's property. A solar easement can remove that obstacle by restricting that neighbor's right to encroach on your sunshine. The agreement is voluntary, so some negotiation and give-and-take are necessary. Obtaining that easement can be the difference between a solar installation that pays for itself in a few years and one that never does.

#Solar Farm#Easements#Solar Panels#Solar Installations#Solar Shade Control Act
