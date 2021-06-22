People on the Move
Mark Beyatte has joined CD Companies' subsidiary, FACET Architectural Design as a Senior Architectural Designer. He brings over 30 years of experience in a variety of project types, including data centers, retail stores, corporate and banking facilities, and primarily healthcare facilities. Mark has worked with many healthcare clients around the region to ensure coordination throughout all design phases, and he plays a major role in the growth of FACET's healthcare sector.