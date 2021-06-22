Cancel
Retail Stores

People on the Move

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Beyatte has joined CD Companies’ subsidiary, FACET Architectural Design as a Senior Architectural Designer. He brings over 30 years of experience in a variety of project types, including data centers, retail stores, corporate and banking facilities, and primarily healthcare facilities. Mark has worked with many healthcare clients around the region to ensure coordination throughout all design phases, and he plays a major role in the growth of FACET’s healthcare sector.

News Break
Retail Stores
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Technology Firm CS Technology

Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 387 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Headquartered in New York City, CS...
Constructionbizjournals

Scott Kimzey

Senior Director, Preconstruction at McCownGordon Construction. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Scott Kimzey has been promoted to Senior Director of Preconstruction. Scott’s depth of estimating experience gives him the knowledge needed to develop creative, cost-saving solutions which help project owners achieve their goals. Over his career, Scott has worked on projects in a wide variety of market sectors.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Nextdoor plans to go public in a $4.3B merger with one of Vinod Khosla's SPACs

Nextdoor Inc. said Tuesday it plans to go public in a merger with a blank check company sponsored by Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla. The San Francisco company expects to get about $686 million from combining with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II. About $270 million of that amount will come from a private placement investment from T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer and others.
JobsUnion

Circulation Sales and Retention Representative #1921

Job 1921, Circulation Sales and Retention Representative - The Union Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days agoRequisition ID: 1921 Coordinate all circulation sales and retention efforts for The Union. Work with the Home Delivery Manager, Single Copy Manager and Customer Service Staff to achieve revenue growth through subscription sales, subscriber retention, single copy promotion, NIE promotion and third-party sales. This is a key position in the Circulation department and reports directly to the Circulation Director. Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of States Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM, Microsoft, Altiscale, Cask Data, Cloudera, Google, Hortonworks, HP, Infochimps, Karmasphere, MapR Technologies, Mortar Data, Pentaho, Teradata.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

IT Infrastructure Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Verizon Communications, Oracle

The latest independent research document on Global IT Infrastructure Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Infrastructure Services study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Infrastructure Services market report advocates analysis of TCS, DXC Technology, Accenture, HPE, DELL, IBM, Verizon Communications Inc., Oracle, HCL & Microsoft Corporation.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
Charitiesbizjournals

Ally Parsons

Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Inc. Parsons is responsible for key stakeholder relationships, messaging strategies and overseeing Second Harvest Food Bank's external affairs team that is accountable for philanthropy efforts, marketing and communications efforts, brand management and volunteer engagement.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Agriculturebizjournals

Fake meat startup expands overseas and into a new Denver facility

Planterra Foods, the Lafayette-based maker of meat-like products made from plants, expanded across North America this spring, and its international growth isn’t stopping there. The 21-month-old company has its Ozo line of plant-based burgers, ground crumbles and Mexican-seasoned ground crumbles and other products selling in more than 200 stores in...
Softwarebizjournals

Fintech startup Ayrro simplifies day trading through its automatic algorithms

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a fintech startup that allows users to automatically trade stocks. Ayrro — pronounced "arrow" — was founded in 2019 by Weiss and launched to the public in May. Weiss said he originally created the startup to use algorithms to execute trades automatically.
Industrybizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.

