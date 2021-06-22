Cancel
Indiana State

How Does Southwest Indiana Stack Up to the State in COVID Vaccinations?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasper - Six months after COVID shots became available to the public, Indiana is still well short of a 50% vaccination rate. As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state of Indiana sits at 43.8% for Hoosiers whom have gotten at least one dose; 39.0% of individuals are fully vaccinated. Ohio County leads the way in the Crossroads of America with nearly 60% of its residents vaccinated, Hamilton and Boone Counties checked in at second and third with 58.5% and 58.1% respectively.

