Dine and Design is Bringing Paint and Sip to Virginia-Highland
It looks like mobile painting studio Dine and Design is going brick-and-mortar. Owner Eryn Jackson has filed for permits at 553 Amsterdam Avenue NE in Virginia-Highland. Dine and Design is a paint and sip concept “with a 90’s millennial twist” that brings the food, drinks, and painting to your door. Whether your hosting a party or simply having a few friends over, Dine and Design will provide the painting tools, instruction, cocktails, and chef-prepared food.whatnowatlanta.com