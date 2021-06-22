Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Dine and Design is Bringing Paint and Sip to Virginia-Highland

By Sydney Rende
whatnowatlanta.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like mobile painting studio Dine and Design is going brick-and-mortar. Owner Eryn Jackson has filed for permits at 553 Amsterdam Avenue NE in Virginia-Highland. Dine and Design is a paint and sip concept “with a 90’s millennial twist” that brings the food, drinks, and painting to your door. Whether your hosting a party or simply having a few friends over, Dine and Design will provide the painting tools, instruction, cocktails, and chef-prepared food.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Painting#Food Drink#Bringing Paint And Sip#Dine And Design
