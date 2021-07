Katie Couric will head out on an 11-city U.S. tour this fall in celebration of her forthcoming memoir, “Going There,” out on October 26th. Two days following the release of her highly anticipated book, Couric will kick off her tour in Boston at the Orpheum Theatre on October 28th making stops in New York, Philadelphis, and more, before wrapping up in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 15th.