Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Motherland: Fort Salem’s Taylor Hickson Previews Raelle’s Season 2 Journey

By Bridget Liszewski
thetvjunkies.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings weren’t looking up for the witches of Motherland: Fort Salem when viewers last checked in. Specifically, Raelle (Taylor Hickson) had been left behind to fend for herself by General Alder (Lyne Renée). In a surprising move, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) jumped off the helicopter that was fleeing to safety in order to stay behind with Raelle. It was a major move for the pair’s friendship and leaves the two stronger than ever heading into Season 2, premiering Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m/9c on Freeform and ABC Spark.

thetvjunkies.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyne Renée
Person
Taylor Hickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Motherland#Friendship#Abc Spark#General Alder#Abc Spark#War College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Army
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy