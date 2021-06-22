Motherland: Fort Salem’s Taylor Hickson Previews Raelle’s Season 2 Journey

Things weren’t looking up for the witches of Motherland: Fort Salem when viewers last checked in. Specifically, Raelle (Taylor Hickson) had been left behind to fend for herself by General Alder (Lyne Renée). In a surprising move, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) jumped off the helicopter that was fleeing to safety in order to stay behind with Raelle. It was a major move for the pair’s friendship and leaves the two stronger than ever heading into Season 2, premiering Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m/9c on Freeform and ABC Spark.