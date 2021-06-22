Niki Tolch: The Sprudge Twenty Interview

Young professionals will play a pivotal role in the city’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of Crain’s 20 in Their Twenties Class of 2021 come from varied backgrounds, but they all share a strong work ethic, a sense of creativity and digital savvy. These talented individuals, through ideas and entrepreneurship, are shaping a future for a brighter Big Apple, leaving their mark on technology, real estate, health care and social media. Whether these 20somethings work in the public or private sector, all of them parlayed the havoc of 2020 into a way to move their generation forward. At a time when the city is looking for inspiration, they are leading the way.