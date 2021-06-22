Niki Tolch: The Sprudge Twenty Interview
Welcome to The Sprudge Twenty Interviews presented by Pacific Barista Series. For a complete list of 2021 Sprudge Twenty honorees please visit sprudge.com/twenty. Niki Tolch is the creator of Not Caffeinated Enough, a growing multi-media project that includes events, video podcast, Twitch stream, merch and Patreon. Tolch's submission to the our annual Halloween Fiction series was a major 2020 highlight, and this interview is more proof you should be following her on Instagram. A “Jane of All Trades” whose past work includes marketing management, nonprofit management and coordination, and HR, Tolch brings a broad range of experience and expertise to the coffee industry, where she works now as a coffee shop management consultant and barista trainer. Read on!sprudge.com