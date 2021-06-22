Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Niki Tolch: The Sprudge Twenty Interview

By Sprudge Staff
sprudge.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Sprudge Twenty Interviews presented by Pacific Barista Series. For a complete list of 2021 Sprudge Twenty honorees please visit sprudge.com/twenty. Niki Tolch is the creator of Not Caffeinated Enough, a growing multi-media project that includes events, video podcast, Twitch stream, merch and Patreon. Tolch's submission to the our annual Halloween Fiction series was a major 2020 highlight, and this interview is more proof you should be following her on Instagram. A “Jane of All Trades” whose past work includes marketing management, nonprofit management and coordination, and HR, Tolch brings a broad range of experience and expertise to the coffee industry, where she works now as a coffee shop management consultant and barista trainer. Read on!

sprudge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Glasper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machine#Black Coffee#Coffee Filter#Black People#Patreon#Aeropress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
Related
EntrepreneurshipCrain's New York Business

20 in their Twenties 2021

Young professionals will play a pivotal role in the city’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of Crain’s 20 in Their Twenties Class of 2021 come from varied backgrounds, but they all share a strong work ethic, a sense of creativity and digital savvy. These talented individuals, through ideas and entrepreneurship, are shaping a future for a brighter Big Apple, leaving their mark on technology, real estate, health care and social media. Whether these 20somethings work in the public or private sector, all of them parlayed the havoc of 2020 into a way to move their generation forward. At a time when the city is looking for inspiration, they are leading the way.
TV Series411mania.com

Interview With the Vampire

AMC is bringing the Vampire Chronicles to the small screen, ordering an Interview With the Vampire series. Deadline reports that the network has ordered an eight-part adaptation of the Anne Rice novel, which will air on AMC and AMC+ in 2022. AMC acquired the rights to Rice’s Vampire Chronicles and...
Boston, MAdigboston.com

INTERVIEW: THE JACKLIGHTS

A Boston punk band basically born in the pandemic emerges for gigs, new EP. It can be a bit far-fetched to imagine a band starting out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s practically the origin story for the Boston melodic punk trio the Jacklights. Vocalist and guitarist Nilagia McCoy, bassist...
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Scaled and Icy” by Twenty One Pilots

The name Twenty One Pilots doesn’t usually come with associations of upbeat summertime tunes, yet that’s the vibe many listeners are finding in their new album. Look a little closer though, and it becomes apparent that the meanings are deeper than what’s on the surface. A product of quarantine, Twenty One Pilots’ new album “Scaled and Icy” explores the emotions of coping with isolation and uncontrollable situations.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Electronicssprudge.com

Mahlkönig’s New X54 Home Grinder: The Sprudge Review

At long last, Mahlkönig has entered the home grinder market. (Unless you consider the EK43S a home grinder, which I do, if only out of wishful thinking.) The German “King of Grinders” new X54 is the first of the Mahlkönig Home line of products, touting itself as a one-stop shop for all your home grinding needs, from espresso to French press and everything in between.
Musicrock947.com

“Coming soon”: Twenty One Pilots tease upcoming “Saturday” video

Twenty One Pilots are gearing up to paint the town with their upcoming “Saturday” video. In an Instagram message posted Monday, the duo teased that the clip would be “coming soon.” They also shared a brief clip of the full video, which seems to feature a boat concert that doesn’t end very well.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Cosmic Girls' Bona to join upcoming tvN drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One'

Cosmic Girls' Bona has joined the cast of the upcoming tvN drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One'. According to King Kong by Starship on June 29, Bona's appearance in the new drama series starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri has been confirmed. 'Twenty Five Twenty One' tells the story of two people who meet for the first time in 1998 when the world seems to be on the brink of disaster until they eventually fall in love at the ages of 25 and 21.
MusicNewsTimes

Tyler, the Creator Bests Doja Cat on Artists 500 Chart

Tyler, the Creator beat Doja Cat to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper topped the chart for the first time after pulling in 163.6 million song streams for the week of June 25th through July 1st. The achievement followed the release of Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 140.1 million song streams to help it move 167,100 album-equivalent units.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Summerfest books its final Amp headliner with Twenty One Pilots

The biggest stage at the Big Gig is all set for showtime as Summerfest announced its final remaining booking for the 2021 American Family Insurance Amphitheater this morning: alt pop punk duo Twenty One Pilots, who will rock the Amp on Saturday, Sept. 4. The concert will mark the "Stressed...
Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Stories on Stage Anthology: Twenty Twenty

I am beyond honored to have my written work included among some outstanding talent in Stories on Stage Sacramento’s first anthology: “Twenty Twenty: 43 Stories From a Year Like No Other.” (ISBN 978-0-578-90606-5; $20) The publication includes pieces from 40+ accomplished writers—many of them local to the Sacramento region. It’s a first for the award-winning nonprofit literary performance series, which for the past 11 years has featured authors’ stories read at the mic by professional actors. “Always on stage, now on the page,” says the publishing announcement.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jason Martinez

Niki de Saint Phalle Exhibition in the Menil Collection: A Preview

HOUSTON, TX — The Menil Collection will display the collection of famous French American artist Niki de Saint Phalle from September 10, 2021, to January 2, 2022. Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s is the first exhibition to focus on her work during that era. It features numerous works from European collections displayed in the United States for the first time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy