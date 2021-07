The Jackson Academy Eagles’ football team has summer workouts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 or 9:30 a.m. The team has been working out with weights, running and other conditioning drills. They have also been working on offensive and defensive drills and running through alignments and plays in helmets and shorts. There have been 35 players coming out for summer workouts, with 12 starters from last year.