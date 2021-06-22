Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Open learning spaces do not increase children's physical activity

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent study, open learning spaces are not directly associated with the physical activity of students in grades 3 and 5, even though more breaks from sedentary time were observed in open learning spaces compared to conventional classrooms. The findings are based on the CHIPASE study, carried out...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Learning#Physical Activity#Chipase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Education
Related
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

UNO Service Learning Class Teams Up with Nonprofit to Promote Physical Activity

Learn how UNO faculty Dr. Danae Dinkel and a group of UNO students in her class worked with The Wellbeing Partners to coordinate, create, and distribute physical activity resources to elementary students in surrounding school districts. This project’s focus area is health and wellness. More projects like this can be found in the Community Engagement Partnership Initiative.
KidsNeuroscience News

How Children Learn Language

Summary: Researchers reveal how parent’s communication styles help their young children to develop language skills. Small children learn language at a pace far faster than teenagers or adults. One explanation for this learning advantage comes not from differences between children and adults, but from the differences in the way that people talk to children and adults.
Cell PhonesJonesboro Sun

App gives autistic a way to promote physical activity

JONESBORO – As the parent of a 13-year-old autistic son, Danny Graham said he knows all too well the challenges of trying to get his son away from his iPad and physically active. “My son can get very stagnant if he is not up flapping his arms and spinning around,”...
Grand Rapids, MIeSchool Online

MiEN Company Releases New Guide on Creating Active Learning Spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – June 23, 2021 – During the pandemic, schools rapidly adopted technology and flexible learning models so they could better support students. Now, many district administrators are deciding to keep those flexible models when the pandemic ends. To help educators make the most of new teaching strategies and tools, MiEN Company has published “ A Guide to Creating Dynamic Active Learning Spaces.”
KidsMedicalXpress

Outdoor play in shorter, more frequent windows can boost physical activity in early learning settings

Physical activity is important for early childhood development. There's a preconceived notion that children are highly active while in childcare when often, they are not. The good news is that when children are outdoors at childcare, they engage in 10 times as much energetic play (higher-intensity physical activity) compared to when they are indoors! With outdoor environments being preferred to indoor settings as we grapple with COVID-19, it is important to encourage outdoor play—now more than ever.
Healthdallassun.com

Study on high physical activity, poor sleep

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): A new study has found that those who had both the poorest sleep quality and who exercised the least were most at risk of death from heart disease, stroke, and cancer, prompting the researchers to suggest a likely synergy between the two activities. The findings...
Winter Garden, FLorangeobserver.com

Shepherd’s Hope providing free physicals for children in need

Services are available by appointment at the West Orange Health Center through July 29. Shepherd’s Hope will provide free back‐to‐school and sports physicals for local uninsured and under‐insured children at four Shepherd’s Hope health centers — including the West Orange Health Center — through July 29. The local center is...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Promoting physical activity participation and nutrition education through a telehealth intervention for children on the autism spectrum and their caregivers

Contemp Clin Trials. 2021 Jun 30:106496. doi: 10.1016/j.cct.2021.106496. Online ahead of print. There is growing empirical support which suggests children on the autism spectrum, as well as their caregivers experience significant health disparities. The global COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified the need to address health among vulnerable populations. While there has been a growing trend in the delivery of telehealth interventions, the delivery of such methods for children on the autism spectrum, and their caregivers remains relatively under examined. The primary goal of PLANE (Physical Literacy And Nutrition Education) is to promote positive trajectories of health for children on the autism spectrum and their primary caregivers through the delivery of a telehealth physical activity and nutrition education program. The study is a pre-experimental analysis of PLANE across 12 months. All activities will be delivered virtually through weekly synchronous and asynchronous programming. A total of 180 participants will be enrolled in this intervention, including children on the autism spectrum and caregivers. Each week a new physical activity skill along with opportunities for recipe assembly will be delivered remotely. Supplemental material will be disseminated online including; step by step directions outlining behavioral skill methodology, opportunities for additional skill practice, and reading material that support weekly topics. Study outcomes will be examined in the parent-child dyad and include rates of overweight/obesity, physical activity, nutrition and quality of life. Finally, feasibility of the telehealth intervention will also be measured. Justification for the conceptualization and delivery of PLANE is well warranted, and PLANE represents a promising intervention which is scalable, sustainable, and replicable.
Public HealthColumbus Dispatch

Pediatric research: Do vaccine mandates improve children's health?

Since the first vaccination in 1776, when Dr. Edward Jenner inoculated a boy against smallpox using pus from a cowpox lesion, physicians and researchers have been studying how to develop safe and effective vaccines. As a result, many diseases – including smallpox – have been eradicated or greatly diminished from modern life.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana’s college completion rates increased in 2020, despite learning disruption

INDIANA – Indiana’s 2020 college graduates faced unprecedented learning disruption, but students persevered—graduating at higher rates than in 2019, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s 2021 College Completion Report. Despite the upheaval caused by COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, Indiana’s college completion rates stayed on track or...
Minneapolis, MNalleynews.org

Community Woodshop Seeks Physical Space and Neighborhood Input

Fireweed Community Woodshop (FCW), formerly known as the Women’s Woodshop, had to close its South Minneapolis physical location in April of 2020 due to COVID. The shop was started by Jess Hirsch in 2016 as a safe studio and classroom space for women and nonbinary folks to practice and learn woodcraft. During the lock-down, she and a group of dedicated instructors, volunteers, and students used the down time to learn and transition the shop to a cooperative nonprofit, renamed Fireweed.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning Bounds for Open-Set Learning

Traditional supervised learning aims to train a classifier in the closed-set world, where training and test samples share the same label space. In this paper, we target a more challenging and realistic setting: open-set learning (OSL), where there exist test samples from the classes that are unseen during training. Although researchers have designed many methods from the algorithmic perspectives, there are few methods that provide generalization guarantees on their ability to achieve consistent performance on different training samples drawn from the same distribution. Motivated by the transfer learning and probably approximate correct (PAC) theory, we make a bold attempt to study OSL by proving its generalization error-given training samples with size n, the estimation error will get close to order O_p(1/\sqrt{n}). This is the first study to provide a generalization bound for OSL, which we do by theoretically investigating the risk of the target classifier on unknown classes. According to our theory, a novel algorithm, called auxiliary open-set risk (AOSR) is proposed to address the OSL problem. Experiments verify the efficacy of AOSR. The code is available at this http URL.
Workoutsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Physical Activity Throughout Adulthood Linked to Healthcare Savings

Getting regular physical activity throughout adulthood is linked to lower healthcare costs later in life, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. While doctors and other health experts have long sought to promote physical activity as a way to stay as healthy...
KidsNews-Medical.net

School-based mindfulness improves sleep quality in children

A new study exploring the benefits of mindfulness in the brain showed that children slept 74 minutes more on average after starting basic mindfulness exercises at school. Children Meditating. Image Credit: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com. Helping children at risk lower stress through mindfulness training. The benefits of practicing mindfulness in various forms, from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy