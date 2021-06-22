Cancel
Actively addressing inequalities promotes social change

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

People who have contact with other social groups are more likely to be committed to social justice. However, an international study led by the University of Zurich has shown that for this to be the case, power relations and discrimination must be actively addressed and group-specific needs must be met. It is important that disadvantaged group members, such as racial minorities and LGBTIQ+ individuals, are given a voice, and that those who belong to advantaged groups do not feel labeled as biased.

www.eurekalert.org
#Social Inequalities#Social Psychology#Social Change#The University Of Zurich#Lgbtiq#Uzh#Aaas#Eurekalert
