Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

California National Guard Wildfire Concerns / How Sexual Violence Affects The Brain / National Park Photographer

capradio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with CapRadio’s new podcast series After the Assault, we break down the lasting impacts that sexual violence has on brain function. The California National Guard also shares first-person accounts of preparations, concerns, and advice for wildfire season. Finally, photographer Ellis Williams shares their national park journey as a Black activist and veteran, while documenting their hormone replacement therapy to help others on their gender expression journey.

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Violence#National Guardsman#Wildfire#Capradio#Assault#Calfire#Elk Grove Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, delivering an impassioned argument for exiting the nearly 20-year war without sacrificing more American lives even as he bluntly acknowledged there will be no “mission accomplished” moment to celebrate. Biden pushed...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy