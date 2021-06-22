California National Guard Wildfire Concerns / How Sexual Violence Affects The Brain / National Park Photographer
In partnership with CapRadio’s new podcast series After the Assault, we break down the lasting impacts that sexual violence has on brain function. The California National Guard also shares first-person accounts of preparations, concerns, and advice for wildfire season. Finally, photographer Ellis Williams shares their national park journey as a Black activist and veteran, while documenting their hormone replacement therapy to help others on their gender expression journey.www.capradio.org