Four Steps To Build A Successful Digital Marketing Campaign In The UAE

Jim Simons is one of the greatest investors of all time and is known as the "Quant King." He founded one of the most successful quant funds in the world, Renaissance Technologies (in 1982). The company is famous for its Medallion Fund, which is open only to Renaissance's owners and employees. This fund has generated an average annual return of 71.8% between 1994 and mid-2014. Simons is a prize-winning mathematician and was also a codebreaker for the U.S. during the Vietnam War. Forbes estimates his net worth to be more than $24 billion. Let’s take a look at the top ten picks of Jim Simons.