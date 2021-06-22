Cancel
Tensors cast their nets for quarks

By Mari Carmen Bañuls, Krzysztof Cichy
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany aspects of gauge theories — such as the one underlying quantum chromodynamics, which describes quark physics — evade common numerical methods. Tensor networks are getting closer to a solution, having successfully tackled the related problem of a three-dimensional quantum link model. Gauge theories are at the core of the...

www.nature.com
#Quantum Physics#Quarks#Tensor#Quantum Chromodynamics#Nature Communications
Computersarxiv.org

Probabilistic Graphical Models and Tensor Networks: A Hybrid Framework

We investigate a correspondence between two formalisms for discrete probabilistic modeling: probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) and tensor networks (TNs), a powerful modeling framework for simulating complex quantum systems. The graphical calculus of PGMs and TNs exhibits many similarities, with discrete undirected graphical models (UGMs) being a special case of TNs. However, more general probabilistic TN models such as Born machines (BMs) employ complex-valued hidden states to produce novel forms of correlation among the probabilities. While representing a new modeling resource for capturing structure in discrete probability distributions, this behavior also renders the direct application of standard PGM tools impossible. We aim to bridge this gap by introducing a hybrid PGM-TN formalism that integrates quantum-like correlations into PGM models in a principled manner, using the physically-motivated concept of decoherence. We first prove that applying decoherence to the entirety of a BM model converts it into a discrete UGM, and conversely, that any subgraph of a discrete UGM can be represented as a decohered BM. This method allows a broad family of probabilistic TN models to be encoded as partially decohered BMs, a fact we leverage to combine the representational strengths of both model families. We experimentally verify the performance of such hybrid models in a sequential modeling task, and identify promising uses of our method within the context of existing applications of graphical models.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Variational Power of Quantum Circuit Tensor Networks

We characterize the variational power of quantum circuit tensor networks in the representation of physical many-body ground-states. Such tensor networks are formed by replacing the dense block unitaries and isometries in standard tensor networks by local quantum circuits. We explore both quantum circuit matrix product states and the quantum circuit multi-scale entanglement renormalization ansatz, and introduce an adaptive method to optimize the resulting circuits to high fidelity with more than $10^4$ parameters. We benchmark their expressiveness against standard tensor networks, as well as other common circuit architectures, for both the energy and correlation functions of the 1D Heisenberg and Fermi-Hubbard models in the gapless regime. We find quantum circuit tensor networks to be substantially more expressive than other quantum circuits for these problems, and that they can even be more compact than standard tensor networks. Extrapolating to circuit depths which can no longer be emulated classically, this suggests a region of quantum advantage with respect to expressiveness in the representation of physical ground-states.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
ChemistryPhys.org

Aryl radical formation by aryl halide bond cleavage by a N-heterocyclic carbene catalyst

Aryl halides with a benzene ring directly bonded to a halogen atom are readily available and chemically stable, so they are used as a source of benzene rings in organic synthesis. For example, a chemical reaction that generates a highly reactive aryl radical from an aryl halide using a toxic tin compound has long been known as a method for supplying a benzene ring. In recent years, chemical reactions have been developed in which an aryl halide is reduced using a metal catalyst or a photocatalyst followed by cleavage of the bond between the benzene ring and the halogen atom to generate an aryl radical. However, since the methods previously reported require metal salts and/or excess amounts of an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent, chemical reactions with less environmental impact are desirable.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers identify ultrastable single atom magnet

Researchers at the IBS Center for Quantum Nanoscience at Ewha Womans University (QNS) have shown that dysprosium atoms resting on a thin insulating layer of magnesium oxide have magnetic stability over days. In a study published in Nature Communications they have proven that these tiny magnets have extreme robustness against fluctuations in magnetic field and temperature and will flip only when they are bombarded with high energy electrons from a scanning tunneling microscope.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental demonstration of the novel “van-Hove integral method (vHI)” for measuring diffusive dynamics by elastic neutron scattering

Quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS)—based on the seminal work of Nobel Laureate Brockhouse—has been one of the major methods for studying pico-second to nano-second diffusive dynamics over the past 70 years. This is regarded as an “inelastic” method for dynamics. In contrast, we recently proposed a new neutron-scattering method for dynamics, which uses the elastic line of the scattering to access system dynamics directly in the time domain (Benedetto and Kearley in Sci Rep 9:11284, 2019). This new method has been denoted “vHI” that stands for “van Hove Integral”. The reason is that, under certain conditions, the measured elastic intensity corresponds to the running-time integral of the intermediate scattering function, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), up to a time that is inversely proportional to the energy band-width incident on the sample. As a result, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) is accessed from the time derivative of the measured vHI profile. vHI has been supported by numerical and Monte-Carlo simulations, but has been difficult to validate experimentally due to the lack of a suitable instrument. Here we show that vHI works in practice, which we achieved by using a simple modification to the standard QENS backscattering spectrometer methodology. Basically, we varied the neutron-energy band-widths incident at the sample via a step-wise variation of the frequency of the monochromator Doppler-drive. This provides a measurement of the vHI profile at the detectors. The same instrument and sample were also used in standard QENS mode for comparison. The intermediate scattering functions, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), obtained by the two methods—vHI and QENS—are strikingly similar providing a direct experimental validation of the vHI method. Perhaps surprisingly, the counting statistics of the two methods are comparable even though the instrument used was expressly designed for QENS. This shows that the methodology modification adopted here can be used in practice to access vHI profiles at many of the backscattering spectrometers worldwide. We also show that partial integrations of the measured QENS spectrum cannot provide the vHI profile, which clarifies a common misconception. At the same time, we show a novel approach which does access \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) from QENS spectra.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Yeast surface display identifies a family of evasins from ticks with novel polyvalent CC chemokine-binding activities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-04378-1, published online 27 June 2017. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where a GenBank accession number was incorrect for Evasin ‘P1181_AMBMA’ and a GenBank accession number was missing for Evasin ‘P983_AMBCA’. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Evasin...
ScienceNature.com

Engineering phase and polarization singularity sheets

Optical phase singularities are zeros of a scalar light field. The most systematically studied class of singular fields is vortices: beams with helical wavefronts and a linear (1D) singularity along the optical axis. Beyond these common and stable 1D topologies, we show that a broader family of zero-dimensional (point) and two-dimensional (sheet) singularities can be engineered. We realize sheet singularities by maximizing the field phase gradient at the desired positions. These sheets, owning to their precise alignment requirements, would otherwise only be observed in rare scenarios with high symmetry. Furthermore, by applying an analogous procedure to the full vectorial electric field, we can engineer paraxial transverse polarization singularity sheets. As validation, we experimentally realize phase and polarization singularity sheets with heart-shaped cross-sections using metasurfaces. Singularity engineering of the dark enables new degrees of freedom for light-matter interaction and can inspire similar field topologies beyond optics, from electron beams to acoustics.
ScienceNature.com

Computation and biology: a partnership

Computation goes hand in hand with contemporary biological studies. We describe a few trends in computational science that are helping drive new biological knowledge. From instrument control, to data analysis and visualization, to simulation and prediction studies, to computational notebooks used for record keeping, computation is an essential part of the majority of contemporary biological studies. Since our very first issue in October 2004, Nature Methods has been publishing computational methods and tools, as well as software performance comparisons, that we think will be of broad interest to life scientists.
ScienceNature.com

Special Issue on the 60 anniversary of the first laser—Series I: Microcavity Photonics—from fundamentals to applications

Optical microcavities confine light to small volumes by resonant recirculation. Because of their ultrahigh quality factors (Q) and small mode volumes (Vm), optical microcavities have attracted strong research interests for their unique property of significantly enhancing light–matter interaction.1 In recent decades, optical microcavities have become cornerstones for a wide range of studies and applications, including nonlinear photonics2,3,4, non-Hermitian5,6 and chaotic physics7,8, cavity quantum electrodynamics9,10 and cavity optomechanics11, optical sensing12,13, and in particular, microlasers14,15. Optical cavities serve as an essential building block of lasers from the date of their birth by enhancing photon–material interactions and providing optical feedbacks. In the past decades, along with the development of various nanofabrication and packaging techniques, microcavities with ultrahigh quality factors and miniatured sizes have enabled low-threshold and high-coherence lasers down to chip scale. Meanwhile, laser physics and applications have been greatly advanced by exploiting the spectral, temporal, and spatial degrees of freedom of microcavities and their rich interactions with various materials. Nowadays, microcavity-based lasers provide not only indispensable tools in applied researches such as biochemical sensing/imaging and high precision spectroscopy, but also practical devices including atmospheric monitors or smart phone and computer chips that have the potential for entering diverse aspects of people’s daily life.
PhysicsNature.com

Magnetism in quasi-two-dimensional tri-layer LaSrMnO manganite

The tri-layer La\(_{3-3x}\)Sr\(_{1+3x}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganites of Ruddlesden–Popper (RP) series are naturally arranged layered structure with alternate stacking of ω-MnO\(_2\) (ω = 3) planes and rock-salt type block layers (La, Sr)\(_2\)O\(_2\) along c-axis. The dimensionality of the RP series manganites depends on the number of perovskite layers and significantly affects the magnetic and transport properties of the system. Generally, when a ferromagnetic material undergoes a magnetic phase transition from ferromagnetic to paramagnetic state, the magnetic moment of the system becomes zero above the transition temperature (T\( _{C} \)). However, the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) shows non-zero magnetic moment above T\( _{C} \) and also another transition at higher temperature T\( ^{*} \approx \) 263 K. The non-zero magnetization above T\( _{C} \) emphasizes that the phase transition in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) not a ferromagnetic to paramagnetic state. We show here the non-zero magnetic moment above T\( _{C} \) is due to the quasi-two-dimensional nature of the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganite. The scaling of the magnetic entropy change confirms the second-order phase transition and the critical behavior of phase transition has been studied around T\(_C\) to understand the low dimensional magnetism in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\). We have obtained the critical exponents for tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\), which belong to the short-range two-dimensional (2D)-Ising universality class. The low dimensional magnetism in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganite is also explained with the help of renormalization group theoretical approach for short-range 2D-Ising systems. It has been shown that the layered structure of tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) results in three different types of interactions intra-planer (\( J_{ab} \)), intra-tri-layer (\( J_{c} \)) and inter-tri-layer (\( J' \)) such that \( J_{ab}> J_{c}>> J' \) and competition among these give rise to the canted antiferromagnetic spin structure above T\( _{C} \). Based on the similar magnetic interaction in bi-layer manganite, we propose that the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) should be able to host the skyrmion below T\( _{C} \) due to its strong anisotropy and layered structure.
ScienceNature.com

Sequencing diverse RNA modifications

Nanopore sequencing enables quantitative profiling of pseudouridine and 2′-O-methylation modifications in native RNAs. Eva Maria Novoa and her team from the Center for Genomic Regulation in Spain wanted to develop a generic method that can profile different types of RNA modification a in quantitative manner. “Nanopore direct RNA sequencing can in principle detect RNA modifications directly, in individual native RNA molecules, and thus quantitatively. This seemed to be exactly what we needed to study the epitranscriptome,” says Novoa. She has had an interest in RNA modifications since her early PhD years, when she studied tRNA modifications and their roles in explaining gene expression patterns and codon usage.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Novel tool enables multi-resolution characterization of molecular taxonomies

The discovery of novel groups or categories within diseases, organisms and biological processes and their organization into hierarchical relationships are important and recurrent pursuits in biology and medicine, which may help elucidate group-specific vulnerabilities and ultimately novel therapeutic interventions. Now a new study introduces a novel computational methodology and an...
PhysicsNature.com

Spatial coherence of light inside three-dimensional media

Speckle is maybe the most fundamental interference effect of light in disordered media, giving rise to fascinating physical phenomena and cutting edge applications. While speckle formed outside a sample is easily measured and analysed, true bulk speckle, as formed inside random media, is difficult to investigate directly due to the obvious issue of physical access. Furthermore, its proper theoretical description poses enormous challenges. Here we report on the first direct measurements of spatially resolved intensity correlations of light inside a disordered medium, using embedded DNA strings decorated with emitters separated by a controlled nanometric distance. Our method provides in situ access to fundamental properties of bulk speckles as their size and polarization degrees of freedom, both of which are found to deviate significantly from theoretical predictions. The deviations are explained, by comparison with rigorous numerical calculations, in terms of correlations among polarization components and non-universal near-field contributions at the nanoscale.
MathematicsPhys.org

Machine learning cracks the oxidation states of crystal structures

Chemical elements make up pretty much everything in the physical world. As of 2016, we know of 118 elements, all of which can be found categorized in the famous periodic table that hangs in every chemistry lab and classroom. Each element in the periodic table appears as a one-, two-letter...
ChemistryPhys.org

Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets for the first time

'Topological defects' are formed when the symmetry of a magnetic material is disrupted. Domain walls (DWs) are a type of topological defect that separates regions of different magnetic orientations. A widely studied phenomenon, the manipulation of these defects has potential applications in high-performance memory storage devices, energy processing devices, and quantum computing.
ScienceNature.com

Measurement of histone replacement dynamics with genetically encoded exchange timers in yeast

Histone exchange between histones carrying position-specific marks and histones bearing general marks is important for gene regulation, but understanding of histone exchange remains incomplete. To overcome the poor time resolution of conventional pulse–chase histone labeling, we present a genetically encoded histone exchange timer sensitive to the duration that two tagged histone subunits co-reside at an individual genomic locus. We apply these sensors to map genome-wide patterns of histone exchange in yeast using single samples. Comparing H3 exchange in cycling and G1-arrested cells suggests that replication-independent H3 exchange occurs at several hundred nucleosomes (<1% of all nucleosomes) per minute, with a maximal rate at histone promoters. We observed substantial differences between the two nucleosome core subcomplexes: H2A-H2B subcomplexes undergo rapid transcription-dependent replacement within coding regions, whereas H3-H4 replacement occurs predominantly within promoter nucleosomes, in association with gene activation or repression. Our timers allow the in vivo study of histone exchange dynamics with minute time scale resolution.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Quantum particles: Pulled and compressed

Very recently, researchers led by Markus Aspelmeyer at the University of Vienna and Lukas Novotny at ETH Zurich cooled a glass nanoparticle into the quantum regime for the first time. To do this, the particle is deprived of its kinetic energy with the help of lasers. What remains are movements, so-called quantum fluctuations, which no longer follow the laws of classical physics but those of quantum physics. The glass sphere with which this has been achieved is significantly smaller than a grain of sand, but still consists of several hundred million atoms. In contrast to the microscopic world of photons and atoms, nanoparticles provide an insight into the quantum nature of macroscopic objects. In collaboration with experimental physicist Markus Aspelmeyer, a team of theoretical physicists led by Oriol Romero-Isart of the University of Innsbruck and the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences is now proposing a way to harness the quantum properties of nanoparticles for various applications.

