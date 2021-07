Spain are taking on Switzerland tonight in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.Both sides came through thrilling last-16 matches, with Spain seeing off Croatia in extra time and the Swiss enjoying that famous penalty shootout victory over world champions France.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams, build-up and all the action as Switzerland face Spain at Euro 2020The stakes are high in St Petersburg this evening with a place in the semi-finals at stake, where the winner would meet either Belgium or Italy in the last four at Wembley.Here’s Vladimir Petkovic, the Switzerland coach: “The game against France was almost too emotional. All my...